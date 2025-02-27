Growing up in Sunderland: Memories of Wearside life in 1975 and what it meant to you
It may sound hard to believe – and it may not feel it – but that year was an incredible 50 years ago. And while plenty was happening in the Echo’s headlines, we want to know what was happening in the lives of Sunderland’s people.
Were you in the queue for tickets to see the Black Cats play Boro in the FA Cup, or perhaps you remember a summer day trip to Roker Park for a boat race at the lake? You may even have been working at Wearmouth Colliery in April of that year, when a record was broken for the most coal produced than at any other time in the pit’s history.
Sunderland’s nightlife was buzzing that year – from DJ-ing at Genevieve's to cabaret performances at La Strada. And let’s not forget a busy day for shoppers at the first ever Sunday market in Pallion.
Take a trip back five decades in time with some 1970s memories below:
Ian Gates: “Living in a lovely little cottage in St Leonard Street, and working in the old Wear Commissioners building in the city centre. Happy days!”
Gina Cuthbert: “I left Sunderland in 1976. I remember nights in the Londonderry, music at the Mecca. Occasionally in The Old 29 where your feet stuck to the carpets and conversation was impossible.”
Sue Broadbent: “It was a great time to be a kid, great music, loved it.”
Caroline O'Brien: “Moved to Australia as a child in 1972 but every time I have returned, I still feel such a close bond to the area.”
Helen Louise: “I was 15, my friends, boys, Bede School, Mecca bowling, Newcastle Road, hanging round Belford House (friends with the steward's son). The best times.”
Judith Elliott: “I was taking my O’levels at St Anthony’s. Wish I could revisit my youth!”
George Taylor: “My wife and I got married on October 18, 1975. Still together.”
Tony Smith: “Final year of my apprenticeship with Thorn at Pallion Trading Estate. Plus start of HNC night classes at Sunderland Poly.”
Brian Robson: “Started working my apprenticeship as a Joiner for (at the time a major Wearside employer) G M Pearson & Sons.”
