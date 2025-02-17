When Sunderland was hit by its longest shipyard strike: Memories from 1970
Back in March 1970, problems flared when fitters, plumbers and electricians at three yards demanded changes to a productivity agreement.
The TUC stepped in
The men downed tools when talks failed and a Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “The shipyard workers are demanding an immediate increase to £27 a week before they resume negotiations.”
More than 3,000 other workers were laid off as the strike took hold, and it led to the TUC stepping in to intervene.
There was no immediate solution, though, as the dispute stretched into June 1970 before any progress was made.
800 men were laid off for a second time
But, although the plumbers and electricians returned to work, the fitters stayed out. More than 800 men were laid off for a second time due to the continued action.
Finally, on July 11, the 230 fitters voted to return after the productivity agreement was renegotiated – making it one of the longest shipbuilding strikes in history.
