When Sunderland was hit by its longest shipyard strike: Memories from 1970

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It is 55 years since Sunderland was hit by one of the longest strikes in its shipbuilding history.

Back in March 1970, problems flared when fitters, plumbers and electricians at three yards demanded changes to a productivity agreement.

The TUC stepped in

The men downed tools when talks failed and a Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “The shipyard workers are demanding an immediate increase to £27 a week before they resume negotiations.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A shipyard scene in 1970s Sunderland. Tell us if you worked there.A shipyard scene in 1970s Sunderland. Tell us if you worked there.
A shipyard scene in 1970s Sunderland. Tell us if you worked there. | se

More than 3,000 other workers were laid off as the strike took hold, and it led to the TUC stepping in to intervene.

There was no immediate solution, though, as the dispute stretched into June 1970 before any progress was made.

800 men were laid off for a second time

But, although the plumbers and electricians returned to work, the fitters stayed out. More than 800 men were laid off for a second time due to the continued action.

Children watch as the 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale was launched from the Southwick shipyard of the Austin and Pickersgill Group in 1970.Children watch as the 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale was launched from the Southwick shipyard of the Austin and Pickersgill Group in 1970.
Children watch as the 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale was launched from the Southwick shipyard of the Austin and Pickersgill Group in 1970. | se

Finally, on July 11, the 230 fitters voted to return after the productivity agreement was renegotiated – making it one of the longest shipbuilding strikes in history.

Tell us if you worked in the shipyards at the time of industrial unrest. Share your own memories of Wearside industry back then, by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandWorkersMemoriesSunderland EchoTUC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice