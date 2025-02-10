When 100,000 people visited a market in Sunderland: Did we get you on camera

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Feb 2025, 09:01 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 17:18 BST
Now that’s quite a market! We are talking about the one in Sunderland which happened 50 years ago and attracted 100,000 people.

It was back in 1975 when Pallion held its first ever Sunday market and there were all sorts of goodies on offer.

Tens of thousands of people went to the Pallion open Sunday market. It was a bustling scene when the Echo called in back in 1975.placeholder image
Pots, pans and jewellery

You could buy jewellery, jewellery boxes, pots and pans, hosiery and much more besides.

Allan Cooper from Yorkshire was having an incredibly busy day at Pallion Market in 1975.placeholder image
Traders came from all over the country and a Sunderland Echo report said at the time: “The Sunday open market on Wearside attracted thousands of people and it kept stallholders as busy as they have ever been.”

Share your memories

But we want to know if you were there and what you bought at the huge market.

Or maybe there is another market from Sunderland’s past which always grabbed your attention.

Share your memories of them, as well as that first ever Pallion market, by emailing [email protected]

