When 100,000 people visited a market in Sunderland: Did we get you on camera
It was back in 1975 when Pallion held its first ever Sunday market and there were all sorts of goodies on offer.
Pots, pans and jewellery
You could buy jewellery, jewellery boxes, pots and pans, hosiery and much more besides.
Traders came from all over the country and a Sunderland Echo report said at the time: “The Sunday open market on Wearside attracted thousands of people and it kept stallholders as busy as they have ever been.”
Share your memories
But we want to know if you were there and what you bought at the huge market.
Or maybe there is another market from Sunderland’s past which always grabbed your attention.
Share your memories of them, as well as that first ever Pallion market, by emailing [email protected]