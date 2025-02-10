Now that’s quite a market! We are talking about the one in Sunderland which happened 50 years ago and attracted 100,000 people.

It was back in 1975 when Pallion held its first ever Sunday market and there were all sorts of goodies on offer.

Tens of thousands of people went to the Pallion open Sunday market. It was a bustling scene when the Echo called in back in 1975. | se

Pots, pans and jewellery

You could buy jewellery, jewellery boxes, pots and pans, hosiery and much more besides.

Allan Cooper from Yorkshire was having an incredibly busy day at Pallion Market in 1975. | se

Traders came from all over the country and a Sunderland Echo report said at the time: “The Sunday open market on Wearside attracted thousands of people and it kept stallholders as busy as they have ever been.”

