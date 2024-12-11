One last Christmas meal at New Herrington pit - but they did it in style

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Dec 2024, 11:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The end might have been closing in for New Herrington pit at Christmas in 1983.

But at least the workers went out in style with a slap-up lunch served by canteen staff in fancy dress.

Dressed up for the last Christmas lunch at New Herrington Colliery canteen were (left to right) Belle Armstrong, Anne Hughes, Sandra Pickford and Margaret Beck in 1983.Dressed up for the last Christmas lunch at New Herrington Colliery canteen were (left to right) Belle Armstrong, Anne Hughes, Sandra Pickford and Margaret Beck in 1983.
Dressed up for the last Christmas lunch at New Herrington Colliery canteen were (left to right) Belle Armstrong, Anne Hughes, Sandra Pickford and Margaret Beck in 1983.

Miners lamps and Christmas streamers

This was the scene in December that year where Belle Armstrong, Anne Hughes, Sandra Pickford and Margaret Beck provided the festive food.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They wore miners lamps, Christmas streamers and laid on one last service with a smile.

The end of the line for New Herrington pit. Here is the remnants of the colliery railway line in March 1986.The end of the line for New Herrington pit. Here is the remnants of the colliery railway line in March 1986.
The end of the line for New Herrington pit. Here is the remnants of the colliery railway line in March 1986. | se

New Herrington pit was first opened 150 years ago. At one time, it employed 800 workers.

A pit heap which became a beauty spot

Herrington Colliery closed for good in December 1985 and the legacy was a pit heap which was the biggest in the North East.

Derek Young, Ray Moreton and Bill Mason - the last of the miners at Herrington pit in the 1980s.Derek Young, Ray Moreton and Bill Mason - the last of the miners at Herrington pit in the 1980s.
Derek Young, Ray Moreton and Bill Mason - the last of the miners at Herrington pit in the 1980s. | se

But the site was eventually transformed into Herrington Country Park.

Tell us if you worked at the pit and whether you remember the staff who served up that last Christmas treat.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:ChristmasWorkersSunderlandNostalgiaMemories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice