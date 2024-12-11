The end might have been closing in for New Herrington pit at Christmas in 1983.

But at least the workers went out in style with a slap-up lunch served by canteen staff in fancy dress.

Dressed up for the last Christmas lunch at New Herrington Colliery canteen were (left to right) Belle Armstrong, Anne Hughes, Sandra Pickford and Margaret Beck in 1983.

Miners lamps and Christmas streamers

This was the scene in December that year where Belle Armstrong, Anne Hughes, Sandra Pickford and Margaret Beck provided the festive food.

They wore miners lamps, Christmas streamers and laid on one last service with a smile.

The end of the line for New Herrington pit. Here is the remnants of the colliery railway line in March 1986. | se

New Herrington pit was first opened 150 years ago. At one time, it employed 800 workers.

A pit heap which became a beauty spot

Herrington Colliery closed for good in December 1985 and the legacy was a pit heap which was the biggest in the North East.

Derek Young, Ray Moreton and Bill Mason - the last of the miners at Herrington pit in the 1980s. | se

But the site was eventually transformed into Herrington Country Park.

Tell us if you worked at the pit and whether you remember the staff who served up that last Christmas treat.