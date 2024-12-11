One last Christmas meal at New Herrington pit - but they did it in style
But at least the workers went out in style with a slap-up lunch served by canteen staff in fancy dress.
Miners lamps and Christmas streamers
This was the scene in December that year where Belle Armstrong, Anne Hughes, Sandra Pickford and Margaret Beck provided the festive food.
They wore miners lamps, Christmas streamers and laid on one last service with a smile.
New Herrington pit was first opened 150 years ago. At one time, it employed 800 workers.
A pit heap which became a beauty spot
Herrington Colliery closed for good in December 1985 and the legacy was a pit heap which was the biggest in the North East.
But the site was eventually transformed into Herrington Country Park.
