Help us find the little German girl who won the hearts of Wearside miners 40 years ago.

Jenny, from Hamburg, was only seven years old when she sent her pocket money of three Deutschmarks to the pit workers of the Durham coalfield in 1984.

Jenny's gift to the Durham miners in 1984.

Fighting for their jobs, homes and communities

At the time, thousands of North East miners were striking in a bid to protect their jobs, their pits and their communities.

Those tiny coins - and the touching letter that came with them - have remained a prize possession of Juliana Heron ever since.

Juliana and Bob Heron who have looked back on their roles in the 1984 Miners Strike.

The little gesture which meant so much

Jenny's message was for the 'Liebe Bergarbeiter' - or the 'Dear Miners' in English.

The letter read: "Dear Miners,

"I send you 3 Deutschmarks. I am seven years old.

"My name is Jenny. I live in Hamburg.

"Many regards, Jenny"

The money was just under a Pound in English money.

'One of my most prized possessions'

The letter and coins was handed to Juliana in 1984 when she was in Germany campaigning on behalf of the striking miners.

Juliana Heron pictured marching for the miners' cause in 1984.

She and other women battled to secure the vital supplies to keep the picketing workers going. But Jenny's Deutschmarks really hit home.

"It must have been her pocket money. I have kept it ever since. It is one of my most prized possessions," said Juliana who lives in Hetton.

"I would absolutely love it if we could trace Jenny."

The year which changed Wearside and Durham forever

The 1984 story of the miners strike has been remembered in a new documentary prepared by a Sunderland Echo team.

It contains interviews, photos and memories from the people who were there at the time.

It was a tough year, said Juliana. But one of the highlights was the support for the pit workers from people all over the world - including Jenny.