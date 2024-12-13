There’s no way that Hilary Liddle was going to let a shop thief get away with his loot.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 1997, the business owner spotted a young thief running off from her Fulwell shop.

The 5ft hero who headed off in pursuit

He tried to make off with the day’s takings but Hilary kicked off her shoes and set off in hot pursuit as the youth darted into the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilary Liddle who became a crime-busting hero in 1997. | se

Hilary might have been only five feet tall but she caught the culprit and called on a passing motorist to help hold him while she called the police.

Read More Remembering the day demolition began on Sunderland's Roker Park in 1997

She gave chase in her stocking feet

The chase went on for more than a mile and it led to Hilary being hailed a Sunderland hero at Christmas 27 years ago.

She said at the time: “I suppose he could have had a knife or anything, but I was so sure I could catch him.

A headline maker. That's Hilary Liddle who was in the news in 1997. | se

‘He chose the wrong person to steal from’

“I’d worked hard for the money and there was no way he was going to escape. I guess he chose the wrong person to steal from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too right he had. It emerged that Hilary was a black belt in a form of martial arts called ECKA - a mixture of Thai and kick boxing - which she had practised for eight years.

Tell us about other Sunderland heroes who deserve a moment in the Echo spotlight.