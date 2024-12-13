Hilary the black belt hero who foiled a Sunderland shop thief

By Chris Cordner

Published 13th Dec 2024, 10:38 BST

There’s no way that Hilary Liddle was going to let a shop thief get away with his loot.

Back in 1997, the business owner spotted a young thief running off from her Fulwell shop.

The 5ft hero who headed off in pursuit

He tried to make off with the day’s takings but Hilary kicked off her shoes and set off in hot pursuit as the youth darted into the night.

Hilary Liddle who became a crime-busting hero in 1997.placeholder image
Hilary Liddle who became a crime-busting hero in 1997. | se

Hilary might have been only five feet tall but she caught the culprit and called on a passing motorist to help hold him while she called the police.

She gave chase in her stocking feet

The chase went on for more than a mile and it led to Hilary being hailed a Sunderland hero at Christmas 27 years ago.

She said at the time: “I suppose he could have had a knife or anything, but I was so sure I could catch him.

A headline maker. That's Hilary Liddle who was in the news in 1997.placeholder image
A headline maker. That's Hilary Liddle who was in the news in 1997. | se

‘He chose the wrong person to steal from’

“I’d worked hard for the money and there was no way he was going to escape. I guess he chose the wrong person to steal from.”

Too right he had. It emerged that Hilary was a black belt in a form of martial arts called ECKA - a mixture of Thai and kick boxing - which she had practised for eight years.

