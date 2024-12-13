Hilary the black belt hero who foiled a Sunderland shop thief
The 5ft hero who headed off in pursuit
He tried to make off with the day’s takings but Hilary kicked off her shoes and set off in hot pursuit as the youth darted into the night.
Hilary might have been only five feet tall but she caught the culprit and called on a passing motorist to help hold him while she called the police.
She gave chase in her stocking feet
The chase went on for more than a mile and it led to Hilary being hailed a Sunderland hero at Christmas 27 years ago.
She said at the time: “I suppose he could have had a knife or anything, but I was so sure I could catch him.
‘He chose the wrong person to steal from’
“I’d worked hard for the money and there was no way he was going to escape. I guess he chose the wrong person to steal from.”
Too right he had. It emerged that Hilary was a black belt in a form of martial arts called ECKA - a mixture of Thai and kick boxing - which she had practised for eight years.
Tell us about other Sunderland heroes who deserve a moment in the Echo spotlight.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.