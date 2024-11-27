The Sunderland restaurant which had to scrap 15,000 menus four days after it opened
It happened in Sunderland 27 years ago this week and the unfortunate venue to face the problem was the brand new American diner Quincey’s.
BSE scare and the Sunderland effect
The new addition to Wearside’s social scene opened off Wessington Way and all looked well at first.
But within two days of its grand arrival, the BSE scare - also known as mad cow disease - hit the country.
And two days after that, Quincey’s was forced to pulp 15,000 menus.
£1,000 of meat had to be scrapped
The scare saw the government announcing a ban on the sale of beef on the bone and here is restaurant boss Hayden Pope facing up to the development.
Mr Pope was also forced to bin almost £1,000 of meat and faced a wait to have new menus printed.
Our story at the time said: “Wearside butchers are waiting to find out what effect the Government’s latest ruling will have on business.”
