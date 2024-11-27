The Sunderland restaurant which had to scrap 15,000 menus four days after it opened

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fifteen thousand menus and none of them could be used.

It happened in Sunderland 27 years ago this week and the unfortunate venue to face the problem was the brand new American diner Quincey’s.

BSE scare and the Sunderland effect

The new addition to Wearside’s social scene opened off Wessington Way and all looked well at first.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Restaurant boss Hayden Pope with the menus which had to be scrapped at Quincey's.Restaurant boss Hayden Pope with the menus which had to be scrapped at Quincey's.
Restaurant boss Hayden Pope with the menus which had to be scrapped at Quincey's. | se

But within two days of its grand arrival, the BSE scare - also known as mad cow disease - hit the country.

And two days after that, Quincey’s was forced to pulp 15,000 menus.

£1,000 of meat had to be scrapped

The scare saw the government announcing a ban on the sale of beef on the bone and here is restaurant boss Hayden Pope facing up to the development.

Restaurant boss Hayden Pope facing up to the menu nightmare which hit Quincey's in 1997.Restaurant boss Hayden Pope facing up to the menu nightmare which hit Quincey's in 1997.
Restaurant boss Hayden Pope facing up to the menu nightmare which hit Quincey's in 1997. | se

Mr Pope was also forced to bin almost £1,000 of meat and faced a wait to have new menus printed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our story at the time said: “Wearside butchers are waiting to find out what effect the Government’s latest ruling will have on business.”

Tell us if you can remember the BSE scare of 1997. Email [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandRestaurantWearsideBusinessNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice