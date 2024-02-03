We're going down your neighbourhood once more.
You might remember the day that children pedalled bikes to power up a fruit smoothie machine in 2012.
Or when the Animal Krackers shop got a VIP visitor in 2007.
That's just for starters. Have a look through our retro selection for more.
1. Great in Grangetown
Archive views of a Sunderland neighbourhood.
Tell us which community we should feature next.
2. Stage stars from 2004
Lindsay Dagg and Steven Stobbs played the principal roles in the Centre Stage Theatre School production of Kiss Me Kate in 2004.
The show was held at St Aidan's Hall in Grangetown.
3. Fun in 2005
Staff at Bodyline in Grangetown held a sports and fun day to raise money for St Benedict's Hospice 19 years ago.
4. Perfect pooch memories
Millie the dog got to meet MP Chris Mullen at the Animal Crackers shop in 2007.
Also pictured is Andrea Parkin.