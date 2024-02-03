News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Sunderland's Grangetown neighbourhood from the past 20 years

It's a neighbourhood with all sorts of wonderful memories

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Feb 2024

We're going down your neighbourhood once more.

This time it is Grangetown which gets the community treatment and we have 9 photos of it from the Sunderland Echo archives.

You might remember the day that children pedalled bikes to power up a fruit smoothie machine in 2012.

Or when the Animal Krackers shop got a VIP visitor in 2007.

That's just for starters. Have a look through our retro selection for more.

Archive views of a Sunderland neighbourhood. Tell us which community we should feature next.

1. Great in Grangetown

Lindsay Dagg and Steven Stobbs played the principal roles in the Centre Stage Theatre School production of Kiss Me Kate in 2004. The show was held at St Aidan's Hall in Grangetown.

2. Stage stars from 2004

Staff at Bodyline in Grangetown held a sports and fun day to raise money for St Benedict's Hospice 19 years ago.

3. Fun in 2005

Millie the dog got to meet MP Chris Mullen at the Animal Crackers shop in 2007. Also pictured is Andrea Parkin.

4. Perfect pooch memories

