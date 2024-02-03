We're going down your neighbourhood once more.

This time it is Grangetown which gets the community treatment and we have 9 photos of it from the Sunderland Echo archives.

You might remember the day that children pedalled bikes to power up a fruit smoothie machine in 2012.

Or when the Animal Krackers shop got a VIP visitor in 2007.

That's just for starters. Have a look through our retro selection for more.

1 . Great in Grangetown Archive views of a Sunderland neighbourhood. Tell us which community we should feature next. Photo Sales

2 . Stage stars from 2004 Lindsay Dagg and Steven Stobbs played the principal roles in the Centre Stage Theatre School production of Kiss Me Kate in 2004. The show was held at St Aidan's Hall in Grangetown. Photo Sales

3 . Fun in 2005 Staff at Bodyline in Grangetown held a sports and fun day to raise money for St Benedict's Hospice 19 years ago. Photo Sales

4 . Perfect pooch memories Millie the dog got to meet MP Chris Mullen at the Animal Crackers shop in 2007. Also pictured is Andrea Parkin. Photo Sales