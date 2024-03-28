A gallery of 11 Good Friday photos from Sunderland's past

Sixty years of Good Fridays in Sunderland are spotlighted in this gallery of Echo archive photos.

It's a day when Wearsiders have done everything from joining in with parades and Easter services, to taking part in a fitness class with former X Factor star Chico.

You might be in our 1981 photo from the Seaburn fun fair or you might recognise the SAFC legend who watched a 1957 Good Friday match from the director's box.

Have a look at our spread of 11 photos.

1 . A gallery of Good Friday scenes Sunderland Good Friday scenes from 1957 to 2016. Photo Sales

2 . Raich at Roker Raich Carter was pictured in the directors box at Roker Park for a match on Good Friday in 1957. Photo Sales

3 . A big turnout in 1974 Crowds at the Good Friday sevice at Sunderland Civic Centre in 1974. Photo Sales

4 . Back to the 70s On parade at the Good Friday service in Sunderland in April 1975. Photo Sales