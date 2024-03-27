4 . The Hut, Warwick Terrace, Silksworth

Coming in at No 4 with a rating of 4.7 is The Hut in New Silksworth, which has long been a favourite in the city. A recent review reads: "My dad went out to grab two portions of fish and chips for us for dinner, during peak dinner hours, and we were thrilled with the quality and value for money. I can safely say that I really enjoyed the first fish and chips that I've had in 10+ years (British expat visiting from Florida) and the lady who served him gave him an extra portion on seeing the initial one was a bit small. Generous portions and would come back!"