But where's the best place in Sunderland for a chippy tea? Here's the top-rated fish and chip shops in and around the city according to Google reviews, with a rating of 4.5 or above.
1. Fountains, Carley Hill
It's regularly the top-rated chippy in Sunderland and Fountains in Carley Hill is still riding high with a near-perfect rating of 4.9. One recent reviewer said: "First time at this fish shop and won't be our last. Best fish and chips in Sunderland.. .when we got there the queue was massive that's when I knew it must be good. and it was."
2. Daniela's Fish Bar, East Boldon
Just outside Sunderland, Daniela's Fish Bar in East Boldon is another firm favourite with reviewers with a rating of 4.8. One impressed diner said: "Went tonight for the first time, great customer service very welcoming. I had fishcake and chips (which were delicious!) incredible value. Definitely be back, highly recommend!"
3. Rob's Fry, Plantation Road, Pallion
Rob's Fry in Pallion is newer than some of the more-established chippies but it already has a google rating of 4.8. One reviewer said: "Amazing food, big portions and delicious food. The price is very competitive and the service is very friendly and good."
4. The Hut, Warwick Terrace, Silksworth
Coming in at No 4 with a rating of 4.7 is The Hut in New Silksworth, which has long been a favourite in the city. A recent review reads: "My dad went out to grab two portions of fish and chips for us for dinner, during peak dinner hours, and we were thrilled with the quality and value for money. I can safely say that I really enjoyed the first fish and chips that I've had in 10+ years (British expat visiting from Florida) and the lady who served him gave him an extra portion on seeing the initial one was a bit small. Generous portions and would come back!"
