Good Friday fish and chips in Sunderland - nine of the best chippies to get yours

It's one of the most-popular Easter traditions: a Good Friday fish lot.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 27th Mar 2024, 10:43 GMT

But where's the best place in Sunderland for a chippy tea? Here's the top-rated fish and chip shops in and around the city according to Google reviews, with a rating of 4.5 or above.

It's regularly the top-rated chippy in Sunderland and Fountains in Carley Hill is still riding high with a near-perfect rating of 4.9. One recent reviewer said: "First time at this fish shop and won't be our last. Best fish and chips in Sunderland.. .when we got there the queue was massive that's when I knew it must be good. and it was."

1. Fountains, Carley Hill

It's regularly the top-rated chippy in Sunderland and Fountains in Carley Hill is still riding high with a near-perfect rating of 4.9. One recent reviewer said: "First time at this fish shop and won't be our last. Best fish and chips in Sunderland.. .when we got there the queue was massive that's when I knew it must be good. and it was."

Photo Sales
Just outside Sunderland, Daniela's Fish Bar in East Boldon is another firm favourite with reviewers with a rating of 4.8. One impressed diner said: "Went tonight for the first time, great customer service very welcoming. I had fishcake and chips (which were delicious!) incredible value. Definitely be back, highly recommend!"

2. Daniela's Fish Bar, East Boldon

Just outside Sunderland, Daniela's Fish Bar in East Boldon is another firm favourite with reviewers with a rating of 4.8. One impressed diner said: "Went tonight for the first time, great customer service very welcoming. I had fishcake and chips (which were delicious!) incredible value. Definitely be back, highly recommend!"

Photo Sales
Rob's Fry in Pallion is newer than some of the more-established chippies but it already has a google rating of 4.8. One reviewer said: "Amazing food, big portions and delicious food. The price is very competitive and the service is very friendly and good."

3. Rob's Fry, Plantation Road, Pallion

Rob's Fry in Pallion is newer than some of the more-established chippies but it already has a google rating of 4.8. One reviewer said: "Amazing food, big portions and delicious food. The price is very competitive and the service is very friendly and good."

Photo Sales
Coming in at No 4 with a rating of 4.7 is The Hut in New Silksworth, which has long been a favourite in the city. A recent review reads: "My dad went out to grab two portions of fish and chips for us for dinner, during peak dinner hours, and we were thrilled with the quality and value for money. I can safely say that I really enjoyed the first fish and chips that I've had in 10+ years (British expat visiting from Florida) and the lady who served him gave him an extra portion on seeing the initial one was a bit small. Generous portions and would come back!"

4. The Hut, Warwick Terrace, Silksworth

Coming in at No 4 with a rating of 4.7 is The Hut in New Silksworth, which has long been a favourite in the city. A recent review reads: "My dad went out to grab two portions of fish and chips for us for dinner, during peak dinner hours, and we were thrilled with the quality and value for money. I can safely say that I really enjoyed the first fish and chips that I've had in 10+ years (British expat visiting from Florida) and the lady who served him gave him an extra portion on seeing the initial one was a bit small. Generous portions and would come back!"

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandFood and DrinkFish and chips

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.