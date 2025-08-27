We looked back at some of the glass centre’s highlights from 1998 to 2020, including visits by royalty and prime ministers.
1. Reflections from 1998
Prince Charles at Sunderland Glass Centre 27 years ago. Get in touch if you were one of the people who got to meet him. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Views from 1999
Amateur astronomer Ian Whiteley, provided first class viewing outside the National Glass Centre during the partial solar eclipse of 1999.
With him were, left to right: Fiona Brown, Claire Brown and Louise Harrison. | se
3. Sparkling in 2004
The former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott at the National Glass Centre during a visit to Wearside in September 2004. | se
4. Romantic in 2006
Glass worker Colin Brown helps visitors to the Glass Centre to make glass hearts for Valentine's Day in 2006. | se Photo: TC