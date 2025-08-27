15 fantastic memories from the National Glass Centre as the debate over its future continues

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Sunderland’s National Glass Centre is back in the headlines as the debate over its future continues.

A decision to pause and re-examine plans for a new Glassworks facility has been welcomed by the Save the National Glass Centre campaign group, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

We looked back at some of the glass centre’s highlights from 1998 to 2020, including visits by royalty and prime ministers.

Relive those photo memories courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

Prince Charles at Sunderland Glass Centre 27 years ago. Get in touch if you were one of the people who got to meet him.

1. Reflections from 1998

Prince Charles at Sunderland Glass Centre 27 years ago. Get in touch if you were one of the people who got to meet him. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Amateur astronomer Ian Whiteley, provided first class viewing outside the National Glass Centre during the partial solar eclipse of 1999. With him were, left to right: Fiona Brown, Claire Brown and Louise Harrison.

2. Views from 1999

Amateur astronomer Ian Whiteley, provided first class viewing outside the National Glass Centre during the partial solar eclipse of 1999. With him were, left to right: Fiona Brown, Claire Brown and Louise Harrison. | se

The former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott at the National Glass Centre during a visit to Wearside in September 2004.

3. Sparkling in 2004

The former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott at the National Glass Centre during a visit to Wearside in September 2004. | se

Glass worker Colin Brown helps visitors to the Glass Centre to make glass hearts for Valentine's Day in 2006.

4. Romantic in 2006

Glass worker Colin Brown helps visitors to the Glass Centre to make glass hearts for Valentine's Day in 2006. | se Photo: TC

