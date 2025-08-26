13 fantastic carnival scenes from Sunderland and East Durham's past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Aug 2025, 09:30 BST

Cue memories of tombolas, raffles and jazz bands as we look at some of the cracking carnival scenes from Wearside and East Durham’s past.

Relive the balmy days of hoopla and hook a duck at places such as Penshaw, Ryhope, Shiney Row and more.

Tell us if you spot someone you know. Share your memories by emailing [email protected]

Ian Jobling on hoopla at Penshaw Carnival in 1976.

1. Penshaw in 1976

Ian Jobling on hoopla at Penshaw Carnival in 1976. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Washington Carnival in June 1976. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. Washington in 1976

Washington Carnival in June 1976. Does this bring back happy memories? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Shiney Row Jazz Band with mascot Tracy Muldown leading the band to the Grangewood Recreation Ground during the Shiney Row Community Association Carnival.

3. Shiney Row in 1977

Shiney Row Jazz Band with mascot Tracy Muldown leading the band to the Grangewood Recreation Ground during the Shiney Row Community Association Carnival. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

The Carnival Bonny Baby Competition in 1980. Lynne Seymour, Kevin Burrell and Judith Hetherington took the honours.

4. Sunderland Carnival in 1980

The Carnival Bonny Baby Competition in 1980. Lynne Seymour, Kevin Burrell and Judith Hetherington took the honours. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

