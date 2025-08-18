How many Wearisde pibs can you think of with animal connections in their name. We came up with these 13 and some of them go back decades to the 1960s and beyond.
We have got the Dolphin, Gannet, Black Swan and more but we are sure the list has not been exhausted.
1. The Golden Lion
The Golden Lion on High Street East stood from 1732 to 1963 and was once a staging post. When it was demolished, the lion which stood above the door was preserved and placed in Sunderland Museum. Photo: Ron Lawson JP. | Ron Lawson Photo: Ron Lawson
2. The Dolphin
A 60s view of the Dolphin in Avonmouth Road. Photo: Ron Lawson. | Ron Lawson Photo: Ron Lawson
3. The Gannet
The swinging '60s and The Gannet in High Street West. Do you remember it? Picture: Ron Lawson. | Ron Lawson Photo: Ron Lawson
4. The Duck and Kangaroo
A view of the Duck and Kangaroo from 1972. The pub also had two other names over the years and they were The Phoenix and Toddy's. Photo: Ron Lawson JP. | Ron Lawson Photo: Ron Lawson