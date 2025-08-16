13 wonderful memories from the Roker Hotel which is at the centre of exciting news

The landmark Roker Hotel is back in the news and we are celebrating with a look back at its illustrious past.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application to redevelop part of the Roker Hotel site, and you can find out more in this story.

You can also enjoy our look back at Sunderland Echo photo memories from the seafront venue’s past including celebrity guests and wonderful events.

Sunderland star Jim Baxter on his way to the hotel in June 1965. Did you watch him in action at Roker Park?

1. Star striker arrives

Marlene Dietrich was in the North East in 1966 for a two-night performance at the Empire Theatre. She went straight to her suite at the Roker Hotel after getting off the plane.

2. Memories of Marlene

The Roker Hotel hosted the Civic Ball in 1980 with dignitaries from Sunderland and South Tyneside there.

3. A civic occasion in 1980

A bout from 2005 at the Roker Hotel.

4. Action in the ring

