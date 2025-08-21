Iconic shop signs from Sunderland's past: See how many you remember

By Chris Cordner

Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

They once adorned shop fronts, posters and even the front of Sunderland buses.

See how many of these iconic shop and business signs you remember from Wearside’s past.

They all come from photo memories in the Sunderland Echo archives.

Six of the iconic signs which you might associate with Sunderland's past.

This popular store was in High Street West and was well known for its Santa's Grotto in the basement.

The sign above the door at the famous Hills Bookshop in Waterloo Place. Hills was a cherished local bookstore that operated for over 150 years before closing in 2006.

It is 15 years since Joplings in John Street closed. It traded for more than 200 years and was known for everything from its currency to breakfasts with Santa.

It is 15 years since Joplings in John Street closed. It traded for more than 200 years and was known for everything from its currency to breakfasts with Santa.

