The Save the National Glass Centre campaign group has welcomed Sunderland City Council’s decision to pause and reexamine plans for a new Glassworks facility, following a rare use of “call-in” powers by opposition councillors.

As reported in the Echo last week, Sunderland’s Lib Dem councillors have triggered a rarely-used procedure to temporarily block plans for the new glassmaking facility in the former Peter Smith’s Antique’s building in Borough Road, Sunniside.

Protestors outside of City Hall. | Save the National Glass Centre campaign group.

While Glassworks has been hailed as a site which would preserve the centuries old tradition of glassmaking in Wearside, some have described it as a ‘downgrade’ from the current National Glass Centre due to close in July 2026 under owners University of Sunderland.

At a cabinet meeting last month (July 24) councillors made decisions to appoint consultants and contractors to deliver “design and enabling works” at the ex-Peter Smith Antiques building and enter into a “partnership and delivery agreement with Sunderland Culture” linked to the project and associated works.

Sunderland Culture – which bid for an initial £5m from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport for the project – is leading the plans for Glassworks: Sunderland.

The cabinet’s approval means the council is set to leverage a UK Shared Prosperity Grant of £2.4m from the North East Combined Authority to deliver a programme of essential repairs and enabling works to secure the integrity of the heritage property, built in 1882, in readiness for future fit-out.

However, Sunderland’s Lib Dem leader, Cllr Paul Edgeworth, has triggered a 'Call In' procedure over concerns as to “whether the council had seriously tried to save the existing National Glass Centre - and that there are serious questions to answer about whether the replacement site is fit for purpose”.

Leader of Sunderland's Liberal Democrats, Cllr Paul Edgeworth. | Submitted

The ‘Call In’ procedure temporarily blocks the plans until council bosses can adequately explain their decisions and whether spending represents value for money.

Senior council staff and ruling councillors from the Cabinet will now appear in front of the council’s Scrutiny Committee at a meeting on 11 September to answer questions about whether the site is fit for purpose.

Until that time all spending and decisions about the project have been paused, and can only go ahead if the Scrutiny Committee agrees that the plans can proceed.

It’s a pause welcomed by Save the National Glass Centre who have been tirelessly campaigning to save the cultural and heritage asset since it was announced it would close back in 2023 due to the cost of repairs to the building.

Campaigners, who have amassed tens of thousands of signatures of support from the public, agree with Cllr Edgeworth that the proposed facility is a “massive downgrade” compared to the internationally renowned National Glass Centre (NGC).

The old Peter Smith antiques warehouse in Borough Road is the site earmarked for the new Glassworks glassmaking facility. | Sunderland Echo

“This pause is a vital opportunity to step back and recognise that Sunderland deserves better,” said a spokesperson from Save the NGC.

“The current proposal risks leaving world-class artists without a home for at least two years and squanders the city’s global reputation for glass innovation.”

Campaigners added that the closure of the NGC threatens up to 25 jobs and risks dismantling centuries of Wearside’s glassmaking heritage.

The group also questions the financial logic of spending up to £7.5m on a smaller, untested site, when the costs of repairing and retaining the existing NGC building remain disputed by the group.

The campaign is calling on Sunderland City Council, local MPs, the North East Mayor and the UK Government to work together urgently on:

A full and independent review of repair and refurbishment options for the existing NGC. Transparent publication of costings for both the Glassworks proposal and NGC repair estimates. A sustainable long-term vision that builds on Sunderland’s international reputation in glass-making, rather than reducing it.

Campaigners will soon be meeting with the North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, and will use the opportunity to discuss a strategy for moving on from the current uncertainty.

“This isn’t just about saving a building,” said the campaign spokesperson. “It’s about Sunderland’s cultural identity, our skilled artists, and our place on the world stage. Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.”