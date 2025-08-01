“This is another exciting step towards the creation of a new creative hub in Sunniside, that will allow generations of glassmakers to continue to create, right here in Sunderland,” says the chief executive of Sunderland Culture about the proposed new Glassworks site.

Design and enabling works that will preserve and prepare the former Peter Smiths Antiques site in Sunniside for the new Glassworks site has been signed off by the city’s cabinet - but it’s not without its controversies.

The old Peter Smith antiques warehouse in Borough Road is the site earmarked for the new Glassworks glassmaking facility. | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors, at its most recent meeting on July 24, 2025, made key decisions linked to emerging plans for the Glassworks Sunderland project in Sunniside.

The old Peter Smith Antiques building in Borough Road is earmarked as a replacement provision for the National Glass Centre (NGC), which is planned to close at the end of July, 2026, a date previously announced by NGC owners University of Sunderland.

Nick Malyan, chief executive of Sunderland Culture, was speaking following the decision, however, some have called the new site a “downgrade” from the existing NGC.

The Save the National Glass Centre campaign group, which has amassed more than 30,000 signatures of support, continue their petition for the NGC to become a publicly-owned building again, so that it may be repaired and improved.

Enabling works are due to begin in the coming weeks | Sunderland Echo

This week’s cabinet approval means the council is set to leverage a UK Shared Prosperity Grant of £2.4m from the North East Combined Authority to deliver a programme of essential repairs and enabling works to secure the integrity of the heritage property, built in 1882, in readiness for future fit-out.

The works will include repairs to the roof, windows, masonry and concrete structure as well as mechanical and electrical upgrades, and is expected to commence in the coming months, reaching completion by the end of March 2026.

The funding will also support more detailed design and feasibility work for the Glassworks: Sunderland project, which is being led by Sunderland Culture, and seeks to create a new home for glassmaking in the city.

Sunderland Culture has separately secured £5m of support from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s Cultural Development Fund for Glassworks: Sunderland.

Sunderland Culture says it will enable the centuries long tradition of glassmaking to continue in the city, however, many are questioning the decision to forge ahead with closing, and plans to ‘likely’ demolish, the existing NGC which already honours that tradition.

Among them is Labour councillor and North Sunderland Area Committee chair, Denny Wilson, who penned an open letter to NGC owners University of Sunderland, calling for more answers over the future of NGC saying there should be no rush to demolish.

It was met with a response from Sir David Bell, vice-chancellor and chief executive at the university, who said the university had “not yet determined what will happen to the NGC site” but that it was “likely that the university will incur the cost of demolishing the building properly and safely at the earliest possible opportunity” before “determining next steps.”

Following the cabinet decision, councillor Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said Glassworks would ‘preserve glassmaking in the city.’

He said: “This is a fantastic step forward in our aim to restore a key heritage building to enable further investment.

“We’re pleased to have been able to secure funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to carry out works that will enable this important building to be preserved, and – of course – we’re buoyed by plans being prepared by Sunderland Culture to preserve glassmaking in the city.”

Councillor Johnston added: “Glassmaking is a centuries old skill that Sunderland is incredibly proud of and we look forward to preparing this building for a future use and working with Sunderland Culture as they develop plans for a new facility for creators and artisans to continue this tradition.”

Sunderland Culture – which bid for the £5m from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport – is leading the plans for Glassworks: Sunderland.

Nick Malyan, chief executive of Sunderland Culture, said: “This is another exciting step towards the creation of a new creative hub in Sunniside, that will allow generations of glassmakers to continue to create, right here in Sunderland.”

Plans have not yet been submitted for Glassworks, but design work and the submission of a planning application is expected to “commence in September 2025 and complete by the end of March 2026”.