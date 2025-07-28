Surely demolition must be the last resort, says a Sunderland City Councillor as he calls for more answers over the future of National Glass Centre.

The national centre for glassmaking, which honours more than a 1000 years of the craft on Wearside, is set to close its doors in July 2026.

Protestors outside of City Hall. | Save the National Glass Centre campaign group.

Less than 30 years after it opened on St Peter’s Riverside, the centre is closing because owners, University of Sunderland, say it is too expensive to repair.

The Save the National Glass Centre campaign group was set up soon after the announcement in early 2023 and have been fighting for more answers on the cultural and heritage asset since.

Demonstrations have recently been made outside of City Hall as the issue was debated at full council.

Now, Cllr Denny Wilson from the Labour party, who represents Castle ward, has issued an open letter to owners University of Sunderland.

University of Sunderland plans to closer National Glass Centre in July 2026 | Sunderland Echo

Cllr Wilson’s letter:

Dear Vice Chancellor, Deputy Vice Chancellor, and Chief Operating Officer

I am Cllr Denny Wilson, and the reason I am contacting you is that I have been asked by Residents who are immensely proud of our City, to get involved with their campaign to Save the National Glass Centre from Demolition, and over 30,000 have signed a Petition

To help me get a better understanding of the situation can you please comment on the following 2 points:

1 - Some residents believe that the reason the University wants to Demolish the NGC is to sell-off the land to a housing developer

As evidence of this 'Rush to Demolish' as the only proposed option, residents cite the fact that the University has ever had only 1 Estimate of what the cost would be to repair the NGC.

Surely intelligent people at the University would get more than 1 Estimate, nobody ever accepts only one Estimate for building work, especially when dealing with an iconic multi-million-pound, National award-winning Flagship building

2- Some residents say that the University has never sought any Credible Alternatives to Demolition

Considering all the new and fantastic developments taking place around the city, the Demolition of the NGC could have serious future consequences for Sunderland.

A multi-million-pound University failure, impacting on students, staff and residents.

Affecting civic pride, city status, and cultural prestige.

Even worse, Staining Sunderland's credibility as a great place to invest in.

Surely Demolition must be the Last Resort .

There are lots of intelligent people living and working in Sunderland, can the University reach-out and involve them to seek Credible Alternatives to Demolition & University Failure

Looking forward to your reply

Cllr Denny Wilson

University of Sunderland comment

When contacted by the Echo, a University of Sunderland spokesperson said: "The University has been, and continues to be, completely transparent in its decision making around the National Glass Centre (NGC) since the closure was announced in January 2023.

"Since that time, no individual or organisation has come forward to offer any financial support towards refurbishing the building which, based on independent advice, would cost at a minimum £14m, and more likely nearer £45m.

“The University has supported Sunderland Culture in relation to plans around the Glassworks project, which represents a new opportunity to create an exciting model for the future of glassmaking in the city.

"The NGC building will close to the public in July 2026 - three years after the initial announcement. The University is planning to take down the building safely and take responsibility for the subsequent, if temporary, landscaping of the area."