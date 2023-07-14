Nine pictures of Sunderland girls football teams from over the years, including Farringdon, Castletown and Southmoor
A line-up of girls teams from the Echo archives as we count down to the Women's World Cup
World Cup fever is back and this time it's the England Lionesses going for glory.
But as we count down to the opening games of the tournament, how about a look at some of the girls teams we've featured in the Sunderland Echo over the years.
There's Ashbrooke Angels, Farringdon Detached, Farringdon School, Chester Athletic and Lumley Ladies.
Let's get ready to roar on the Lionesses with this reminder that there's loads of support back home.
Page 1 of 4