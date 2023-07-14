News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Nine pictures of Sunderland girls football teams from over the years, including Farringdon, Castletown and Southmoor

A line-up of girls teams from the Echo archives as we count down to the Women's World Cup

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:48 BST

World Cup fever is back and this time it's the England Lionesses going for glory.

But as we count down to the opening games of the tournament, how about a look at some of the girls teams we've featured in the Sunderland Echo over the years.

There's Ashbrooke Angels, Farringdon Detached, Farringdon School, Chester Athletic and Lumley Ladies.

Let's get ready to roar on the Lionesses with this reminder that there's loads of support back home.

Girls teams galore but have you spotted someone you know in one of our photos?

1. Girls teams galore but have you spotted someone you know in one of our photos?

Girls teams galore but have you spotted someone you know in one of our photos?

Photo Sales
The Farringdon School girls team was ready to play in 2003.

2. The Farringdon School girls team was ready to play in 2003.

The Farringdon School girls team was ready to play in 2003.

Photo Sales
The Ashbrooke Angels under-10 girls team wearing their new kit in 2005.

3. The Ashbrooke Angels under-10 girls team wearing their new kit in 2005.

The Ashbrooke Angels under-10 girls team wearing their new kit in 2005.

Photo Sales
Here's a scene from 2003 and it shows the Southmoor School girls team.

4. Here's a scene from 2003 and it shows the Southmoor School girls team.

Here's a scene from 2003 and it shows the Southmoor School girls team.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SunderlandEnglandSunderland EchoHome