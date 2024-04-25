Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Who remembers the Government scheme which helped Sunderland people onto the business ladder?

It was just under 40 years ago when Britain was full of hope for the success of the Enterprise Allowance Scheme.

The bass guitarist who went into business

It was no different on Wearside where some interesting new businesses were formed.

They included musician Colin Hird, 23, a bass guitarist from the Hylton Lane Estate who hired out his talents for live and studio work and for tuition in 1987.

Colin Hird who formed his own business under the Enterprise Allowance Scheme in 1987.

He said at the time: “There are a lot of bands in the Wearside area who might need my kind of service. I play fretted and fretless bass, but I can also play synthesisers, if needed.

It helped the jobless to get a career boost

“I know of one person who has been operating a similar kind of business specialising with keyboard and things are going well for him.

“I only started the business a short while ago, so it will probably take a while to get the word around, but I’m very hopeful.”

The scheme, set up under the Government of Margaret Thatcher, offered the unemployed £40 per week if they set up their own business.