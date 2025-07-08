It’s a huge part of our tradition - to put on an end of year production before you broke up for the six-week summer holidays.
Here are 13 of the very best shows we found in the Sunderland Echo archives, covering from 1974 to 2015.
It is packed with Red House to Ryhope and Seaburn Dene to Seaview Primary.
1. Showtime in Sunderland
Some of the fantastic end of term shows you put on in Sunderland. Tell us if we got you on camera. | se
2. On stage in Ryhope
Ryhope School put on a production of the rock opera 'Tommy' in July 1974.
Here are Sheila Forsyth, Colin Lamb and John Deacon taking part. | se
3. Thrilling at Thornhill
The Thornhill School production of Fiddler on the Roof got our attention in July 1974. | se
4. Thorney Close in 1975
Some of the cast from the school production of "The Mikado". The end looks near for Nanki-Poo (Kevin Richardson) as the axe of the Lord High Executioner, Ko-Ko (Mr George Sanderson) falls towards him. | se
