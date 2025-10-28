Get your 1990s glad rags on because we’ve got a glitzy treat lined up for Sunderland nightclub fans.

In a brand new series of interviews and videos, we are putting the spotlight on the clubs where you loved to dance, party and socialise with friends.

The Sunderland Echo's brand new and exciting video series on Wearside nightlife of the 1990s. It's a detailed look at the clubs you loved. | se

Going Old Skool with memories of rave, dance and trance

Whether it was Annabels, Idols or one of the other legendary nightclub names, we cover them all through the memories of the very people who were there.

Our ‘Sunderland’s 90s Nightlife’ series starts this Friday and will run every Friday for 15 weeks.

Wee Phillie, Bob Senior and more share their memories

Phil Monk - known to his adoring Sunderland fans as 'Wee Phillie' - remembers Wearside nightlife in the first episode of the new series. | se

Episode 1 includes chats with Bob Senior (manager of Annabels), Alison Vaulkhard (nightclub operator), John Shaw (DJ at clubs including Chambers), Phil Monk (the legend that is ‘Wee Phillie’), Julie Garland (90s Indie kid) and Bryn Hanson (now-retired fireman with an amazing story to tell).

Alison Vaulkhard shares her recollections of Sunderland's wonderful nightclub scene of the 1990s. | se

Episode 1 is titled Old Skool and our interviewees discuss their memories of music back in the 1990s - what was popular, including Nirvana, rave, dance and trance, and what went down well in Sunderland’s nightclubs.

Share your own nightlife memories

They relive memories of Chambers, Blueberries, The Blue Monkey and Idols and we can’t wait to share those special memories with you.

And why not get in touch with your own memories because we want to share even more recollections of those wonderful days out in the city.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.