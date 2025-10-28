Party time! Countdown is on to brand new Echo series which spotlights Sunderland's 1990s nightclubs
In a brand new series of interviews and videos, we are putting the spotlight on the clubs where you loved to dance, party and socialise with friends.
Going Old Skool with memories of rave, dance and trance
Whether it was Annabels, Idols or one of the other legendary nightclub names, we cover them all through the memories of the very people who were there.
Our ‘Sunderland’s 90s Nightlife’ series starts this Friday and will run every Friday for 15 weeks.
Get ready for a series of nostalgic short interview videos by the Sunderland Echo.
Wee Phillie, Bob Senior and more share their memories
Episode 1 includes chats with Bob Senior (manager of Annabels), Alison Vaulkhard (nightclub operator), John Shaw (DJ at clubs including Chambers), Phil Monk (the legend that is ‘Wee Phillie’), Julie Garland (90s Indie kid) and Bryn Hanson (now-retired fireman with an amazing story to tell).
Episode 1 is titled Old Skool and our interviewees discuss their memories of music back in the 1990s - what was popular, including Nirvana, rave, dance and trance, and what went down well in Sunderland’s nightclubs.
Share your own nightlife memories
They relive memories of Chambers, Blueberries, The Blue Monkey and Idols and we can’t wait to share those special memories with you.
Get ready for episode 1 of ‘Sunderland’s 90s Nightlife’ - coming to you this Friday.
And why not get in touch with your own memories because we want to share even more recollections of those wonderful days out in the city.
Email [email protected] to tell us more.