It was known for its dry ice, ornate surroundings, and became the first club in Sunderland to broadcast live on a radio station.

Let’s take a look at the Chambers story from its very beginning in the year when we also celebrate the 180th anniversary of Mackies Corner where it was based.

These photos, plucked from the Sunderland Echo archive, aim to bring that story to life.

1 . Housed in a historic building Chambers was based in Hutchinson's Buildings on the corner of Bridge Street and High Street West. It was also known as "Mackie's Corner" - named after its first tenant, a hatter named Robert Mackie.

2 . Dating back to the 1850s Hutchinson's Buildings was erected between 1850 and 1853 by Ralph Hutchinson, a local ship builder and timber importer.

3 . Flashback to 1987 Chambers opened on an October day in 1987. The Sunderland Echo headline at the time said it had ''Modern Day Comfort With Old-fashioned Elegance'.