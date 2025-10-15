The story of the legendary Sunderland nightclub Chambers which became a 1990s clubbing favourite

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Get your dancing shoes on for memories of Chambers nightclub in Sunderland which opened on an October day in 1987.

It was known for its dry ice, ornate surroundings, and became the first club in Sunderland to broadcast live on a radio station.

Let’s take a look at the Chambers story from its very beginning in the year when we also celebrate the 180th anniversary of Mackies Corner where it was based.

These photos, plucked from the Sunderland Echo archive, aim to bring that story to life.

Chambers was based in Hutchinson's Buildings on the corner of Bridge Street and High Street West. It was also known as "Mackie's Corner" - named after its first tenant, a hatter named Robert Mackie.

1. Housed in a historic building

Chambers was based in Hutchinson's Buildings on the corner of Bridge Street and High Street West. It was also known as "Mackie's Corner" - named after its first tenant, a hatter named Robert Mackie. | sn

Photo Sales
Hutchinson's Buildings was erected between 1850 and 1853 by Ralph Hutchinson, a local ship builder and timber importer.

2. Dating back to the 1850s

Hutchinson's Buildings was erected between 1850 and 1853 by Ralph Hutchinson, a local ship builder and timber importer. | sn

Photo Sales
Chambers opened on an October day in 1987. The Sunderland Echo headline at the time said it had '‘Modern Day Comfort With Old-fashioned Elegance’.

3. Flashback to 1987

Chambers opened on an October day in 1987. The Sunderland Echo headline at the time said it had '‘Modern Day Comfort With Old-fashioned Elegance’. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
All the original lobby, mouldings and tiles were still there from the days when Hutchinson’s Buildings first welcomed tenants in 1851.

4. It kept its links to the past

All the original lobby, mouldings and tiles were still there from the days when Hutchinson’s Buildings first welcomed tenants in 1851. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice