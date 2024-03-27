Nine pictures of children having Easter fun at schools in Sunderland and Durham

Cracking photos from Ryhope, Grangetown, Houghton and more

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:22 GMT

Check out this selection of cool photos - all showing your children having fun at school at Easter.

From Holley Park to Houghton and Ryhope to Grangetown, we found these Echo archive scenes of pupils making egg displays and brilliant bonnets.

They take us back to 2004-2009 and we hope they bring back wonderful memories.

Tell us if you can spot someone you know in these Easter Echo archive photos.

1. Egging you on to share

The Easter Bunny checks out the headwear of these pupils at Ryhope Infants in 2004.

2. A right good show in Ryhope

Bonny bonnets at Dene House Primary in this scene from 2005.

3. Back in time in Peterlee

A bonanza of brilliant bonnets in this view from Bernard Gilpin School in 2005.

4. Happy times in Houghton

