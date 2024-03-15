Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An egg-citing bundle of Easter fun is on offer for families at The Bridges.

The shopping centre is helping families keep little ones entertained through Easter weekend and up until the end of the school holidays.

A free Easter egg trail runs from March 25 to April 5,l with a prize for everyone who completes it.

To enter, customers collect a map and stickers from the Customer Services desk before making their way around the centre in search of Mr Men and Little Miss-themed egg displays in retailers’ windows.

They then mark them off their map and, once they’ve found all the egg displays, can return to Customer Services to claim their prize.

Throughout the holiday period Central Square at the Bridges will be home to a giant Easter bunny and a soft play area, priced at £2 for a 20-minute slot, with a goodie bag for each child to take home afterwards.

Children will also be able to let their creativity run riot at a couple of craft workshops, also at Central Square.

Held on 30 March and 2 April, from 11.30am to 2.30pm, the theme of the workshops will be springtime and places are free.

There will also be fizzy fun, with Lush holding a bath bomb-making session on April 5, from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

Karen Eve, centre director at the Bridges, said the Easter period is always a highlight of its activities calendar.

“The traditions associated with Easter and springtime really lend themselves to craft workshops and, of course, everyone loves an egg trail,” she said.

“We know it can be difficult to keep little ones entertained over the holidays so hopefully we’ll be able to make it a little easier for families and really put a ‘spring’ in everyone’s step.”