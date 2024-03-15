Nine sleepy Sunderland scenes from over the years as we mark World Sleep Day

Sleepovers and rooftop sleepouts galore in this Sunderland spread

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:25 GMT

The vital importance of sleep are being celebrated for World Sleep Day today.

The big day is on Friday and the annual event aims to show how sleep is essential to health but there are still huge issues with it across the world.

To put the topic in the spotlight, we found these nine sleep-related Echo photos in our archives.

Settle back for a trip into the past at Ryhope, the Stadium of Light and even a town centre car park.

Going nap with these sleep-themed Sunderland Echo archive photos.

1. A celebration of sleep

Three Sunderland men camped outside Holy Trinity Church, Southwick, for National Sleep Out Week in 1990. Salvation Army Captain David Bailey, centre, was joined by church officer Barry Hobson, right Peter Daley and Joyce Parkin.

2. A 1990 flashback

Members of the First Houghton Beavers won a competition to have a sleepover at the Ryhope Engine Museum in 2008. Here are some of the excited prize winners.

3. Winners from Houghton

Sunderland University student Rachael Devine made a documentary about sleep depravation in 2010. She tried to stay awake for 72 hours by drinking loads of cups of tea, watching films and playing video games. She stayed awake for 60 hours.

4. What an effort in 2010

