Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wearside people are entering the last few days of Dry January - so how about a look back at the fantastic ways you've backed it in the past.

It is 11 years since the campaign was first launched and last year, 175,000 people took part.

Here are some Wearside highlights from the Echo archives.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2014, the North East alcohol office Balance joined forces with Sunderland City Council to encourage people in the city to sign up.

Sunderland has a record of fantastic support for Dry January over the years.

Later that month, Sunderland had reason to be proud. So many people signed up for the cause that the city was ranked in the top 10 in the UK for Dry January supporters.

But Wearside's backing did not end there.

In 2015, Sunderland had the highest sign-up rate in the country and won the Dry January Champions of Innovation award.

An Echo report from the year that Sunderland won a Dry January award.

Also in 2015, the Echo caught up with representatives of the Live Life Well campaign who were promoting Dry January through smiles and some impressive fancy dress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a look at Julie Hughes, Remy Smith, Reba Begum, Yvonne Dunbar, Amy Pink and David Messenger, on the streets of Sunderland.

Live Life Well co-ordinators and mentors, Julie Hughes, Remy Smith, Reba Begum, Yvonne Dunbar, Amy Pink and David Messenger, promoting Dry January.

By 2019, there was an app that people could sign up to and research showed that Dry January participants were still drinking less six months after completing the challenge.