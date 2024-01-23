The history of Dry January in Sunderland as abstainers enter the last days of challenge
Sunderland can be rightly proud of its support over the years
Wearside people are entering the last few days of Dry January - so how about a look back at the fantastic ways you've backed it in the past.
It is 11 years since the campaign was first launched and last year, 175,000 people took part.
Here are some Wearside highlights from the Echo archives.
In 2014, the North East alcohol office Balance joined forces with Sunderland City Council to encourage people in the city to sign up.
Later that month, Sunderland had reason to be proud. So many people signed up for the cause that the city was ranked in the top 10 in the UK for Dry January supporters.
But Wearside's backing did not end there.
In 2015, Sunderland had the highest sign-up rate in the country and won the Dry January Champions of Innovation award.
Also in 2015, the Echo caught up with representatives of the Live Life Well campaign who were promoting Dry January through smiles and some impressive fancy dress.
Take a look at Julie Hughes, Remy Smith, Reba Begum, Yvonne Dunbar, Amy Pink and David Messenger, on the streets of Sunderland.
By 2019, there was an app that people could sign up to and research showed that Dry January participants were still drinking less six months after completing the challenge.
It also showed that supporters got better sleep and a mental health boost, as well as saving money and time. As you enter the last week of the challenge, find out more about Dry January by visiting https://alcoholchange.org.uk/help-and-support/managing-your-drinking/dry-january