Pupils at the Well Street school have regularly appeared in the Sunderland Echo are here’s a selection of photo memories from 2003 to 2022.
Enjoy these reminders of 2012 Jubilee celebrations, the trophy-winning quiz team of 2004 and Dennis the Menace in 2003. And that’s just for starters.
1. A gem of a collection from Diamond Hall Juniors
Loads of great views from Diamond Hall Juniors but we want to know if you remember any of these events. | se
2. Dennis is a diamond
Sean Smith was very impressive as Dennis the Menace in this wonderful photo from the Diamond Hall Junior School fancy dress day in 2003. | se
3. Tops at quizzing
These pupils won the Community Safety Quiz in 2004. Pictured with the trophy are Louise Collins, Nathan Hughes, Matthew Dowell, Ashleigh Carr, and Christopher Turner.
They received the cup from Sue Ellwood. | se
4. Heroes of the environment
Well done to these pupils who shone in the Millfield Environmental Awards in 2006.
Tell us if you recognise them. | se