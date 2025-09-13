Sparkling memories from Diamond Hall Junior School in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Take one wonderful school, a gallery of photos and you have a sparkling set of memories from Diamond Hall Junior Academy.

Pupils at the Well Street school have regularly appeared in the Sunderland Echo are here’s a selection of photo memories from 2003 to 2022.

Enjoy these reminders of 2012 Jubilee celebrations, the trophy-winning quiz team of 2004 and Dennis the Menace in 2003. And that’s just for starters.

Loads of great views from Diamond Hall Juniors but we want to know if you remember any of these events.

1. A gem of a collection from Diamond Hall Juniors

Loads of great views from Diamond Hall Juniors but we want to know if you remember any of these events. | se

Sean Smith was very impressive as Dennis the Menace in this wonderful photo from the Diamond Hall Junior School fancy dress day in 2003.

2. Dennis is a diamond

Sean Smith was very impressive as Dennis the Menace in this wonderful photo from the Diamond Hall Junior School fancy dress day in 2003. | se

These pupils won the Community Safety Quiz in 2004. Pictured with the trophy are Louise Collins, Nathan Hughes, Matthew Dowell, Ashleigh Carr, and Christopher Turner. They received the cup from Sue Ellwood.

3. Tops at quizzing

These pupils won the Community Safety Quiz in 2004. Pictured with the trophy are Louise Collins, Nathan Hughes, Matthew Dowell, Ashleigh Carr, and Christopher Turner. They received the cup from Sue Ellwood. | se

Well done to these pupils who shone in the Millfield Environmental Awards in 2006. Tell us if you recognise them.

4. Heroes of the environment

Well done to these pupils who shone in the Millfield Environmental Awards in 2006. Tell us if you recognise them. | se

