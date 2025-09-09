We are doing it with a look back at Bear scenes from Wearside’s past.
So if you have a cuddly pal to cherish, these Sunderland Echo photo memories from 1986 to 2014 might just be up your street.
1. Special treatment
People of all ages flocked to the Teddy Bear hospital in Seaburn when it was held in 1986. | se
2. Mowbray Park
This was the day the Teddy Bears had a picnic in Mowbray Park in June 2000. | se
3. Picnic time in Mowbray Park
Another great reminder of the Teddy Bear's picnic in Mowbray Park 25 years ago. | se
4. Having a picnic at Thorney Close
Ready Teddy go with your 2004 memories of this Teddy Bears picnic which was organised by the Thorney Close Sure Start scheme. | se Photo: PB