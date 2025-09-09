15 terrific scenes as we celebrate Teddy Bear Day in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Published 9th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

It’s time to celebrate our fluffy friends as we mark International Teddy Bear Day.

We are doing it with a look back at Bear scenes from Wearside’s past.

So if you have a cuddly pal to cherish, these Sunderland Echo photo memories from 1986 to 2014 might just be up your street.

People of all ages flocked to the Teddy Bear hospital in Seaburn when it was held in 1986.

1. Special treatment

People of all ages flocked to the Teddy Bear hospital in Seaburn when it was held in 1986. | se

This was the day the Teddy Bears had a picnic in Mowbray Park in June 2000.

2. Mowbray Park

This was the day the Teddy Bears had a picnic in Mowbray Park in June 2000. | se

Another great reminder of the Teddy Bear's picnic in Mowbray Park 25 years ago.

3. Picnic time in Mowbray Park

Another great reminder of the Teddy Bear's picnic in Mowbray Park 25 years ago. | se

Ready Teddy go with your 2004 memories of this Teddy Bears picnic which was organised by the Thorney Close Sure Start scheme.

4. Having a picnic at Thorney Close

Ready Teddy go with your 2004 memories of this Teddy Bears picnic which was organised by the Thorney Close Sure Start scheme. | se Photo: PB

