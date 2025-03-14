I love this story about the schoolkids who campaigned to save Derwent Hill

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Mar 2025, 11:54 BST
Hats off to these Sunderland kids who fought for a cause they loved 30 years ago.

Schoolchildren were raising the banners when their outward bound centre in the Lakes was under threat in 1995.

A valuable part of their lives in 1995

Thousands of pupils protested at proposals which would have seen the renowned Derwent Hill centre scrapped that year. The children pictured, who were all from East Herrington Primary School, were at the head of the campaign to keep the Keswick site open.

Children pictured from East Herrington Primary School were at the head of the campaign to keep the Keswick site open.
Children pictured from East Herrington Primary School were at the head of the campaign to keep the Keswick site open. | se

Gary Metcalf and Andrew Mearns, 11, both said at the time that the centre was valuable to them and their classmates.

And since then, it went on to continue being a vital source of education and enjoyment of generations of Wearside families.

Days on the water or enjoying a climbing session

Fun on the water at Derwent Hill.
Fun on the water at Derwent Hill. | se

For more than 50 years now, children from Sunderland have been going to Derwent Hill outdoor education and training centre to enjoy its facilities.

You could spend your days out on the water or part way up a rock if you fancied a spot of climbing.

Rowing, climbing, walking and spectacular Lake District scenes are all part of the attraction.

Tell us about your own memories of Derwent Hill. You can do just that by emailing [email protected]

