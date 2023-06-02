A retro day out at Derwent Hill
We're going rowing, rock climbing and walking: but we're doing it in retro at Derwent Hill
Take in that lovely fresh air and mountain scenery. It's Derwent Hill.
We've got rowing, climbing, walking and spectacular Lake District scenes and we have got them all on film in an Echo retro video.
Loved by thousands over the decades
Derwent Hill is the outdoor education and training centre which has always been a place where Wearside people have gone to have a great time.
That's exactly what these people did in 1979, 1988, and 1996.
Who's up for a spot of rock climbing
You could spend your days out on the water or part way up a rock if you fancied a spot of climbing.
Derwent Hill has been run by Sunderland City Council since the 1960s and we are sure these photos will bring back happy memories for many of you.
Why not share your Derwent Hill memories by emailing chris.c[email protected]