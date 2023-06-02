News you can trust since 1873
A retro day out at Derwent Hill

We're going rowing, rock climbing and walking: but we're doing it in retro at Derwent Hill

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read

Take in that lovely fresh air and mountain scenery. It's Derwent Hill.

Ready to do a spot of rock climbing in 1979.Ready to do a spot of rock climbing in 1979.
Ready to do a spot of rock climbing in 1979.

We've got rowing, climbing, walking and spectacular Lake District scenes and we have got them all on film in an Echo retro video.

The centre in its early days. It's 60 years since this photo was taken at Derwent Hill.The centre in its early days. It's 60 years since this photo was taken at Derwent Hill.
The centre in its early days. It's 60 years since this photo was taken at Derwent Hill.

Loved by thousands over the decades

Derwent Hill is the outdoor education and training centre which has always been a place where Wearside people have gone to have a great time.

That's exactly what these people did in 1979, 1988, and 1996.

Who's up for a spot of rock climbing

You could spend your days out on the water or part way up a rock if you fancied a spot of climbing.

A sailing lesson for Wearside teenagers in 1988.A sailing lesson for Wearside teenagers in 1988.
A sailing lesson for Wearside teenagers in 1988.

Derwent Hill has been run by Sunderland City Council since the 1960s and we are sure these photos will bring back happy memories for many of you.

Why not share your Derwent Hill memories by emailing chris.c[email protected]

