Take in that lovely fresh air and mountain scenery. It's Derwent Hill.

Ready to do a spot of rock climbing in 1979.

We've got rowing, climbing, walking and spectacular Lake District scenes and we have got them all on film in an Echo retro video.

The centre in its early days. It's 60 years since this photo was taken at Derwent Hill.

Loved by thousands over the decades

Derwent Hill is the outdoor education and training centre which has always been a place where Wearside people have gone to have a great time.

That's exactly what these people did in 1979, 1988, and 1996.

Who's up for a spot of rock climbing

You could spend your days out on the water or part way up a rock if you fancied a spot of climbing.

A sailing lesson for Wearside teenagers in 1988.

Derwent Hill has been run by Sunderland City Council since the 1960s and we are sure these photos will bring back happy memories for many of you.

