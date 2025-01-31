The Tyne Wear saga which unfolded in 1990 and still gets talked about today

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Jan 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 16:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A football story which still grabs attention began to unfold 35 years ago this week.

Sunderland and Newcastle United were both bidding for promotion back to the top flight of English football in 1990.

A saga which grabbed the headlines

A close-fought encounter at St James's Park in February 1990.A close-fought encounter at St James's Park in February 1990.
A close-fought encounter at St James's Park in February 1990. | se

It would result in one of the most dramatic outcomes - but one of the first chapters in the tale was told in February that year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St James’ Park was the venue for a league match with Sunderland sitting in fifth and Newcastle in seventh but with a game in hand.

There were gale force winds and it made football difficult but it was the Black Cats who took the lead five minutes into the second half.

Marco gets the opener

The Gates Gabbiadini partnership did the trick with Marco slotting home the opener.

Marco Gabbiadini shrugs off the challenge of United full back Mark Stimson to steer home Sunderland's goal.Marco Gabbiadini shrugs off the challenge of United full back Mark Stimson to steer home Sunderland's goal.
Marco Gabbiadini shrugs off the challenge of United full back Mark Stimson to steer home Sunderland's goal. | se

Sunderland maintained the lead until ten minutes from time when a foul led to a free kick for the Magpies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ball was floated into the Sunderland box and Mark McGhee nodded it home.

More action from the league clash in February 1990.More action from the league clash in February 1990.
More action from the league clash in February 1990. | se

More than 31,000 people saw the game and didn’t realise at the time that there would be plenty more to come that season.

The rivalry was renewed in May 1990

The two derby rivals would meet in the play-off semi finals which Sunderland would win on aggregate, but then lose in the final against Swindon.

Marco Gabbiadini scores to seal the 2-0 win for Sunderland in the play-off semi final.Marco Gabbiadini scores to seal the 2-0 win for Sunderland in the play-off semi final.
Marco Gabbiadini scores to seal the 2-0 win for Sunderland in the play-off semi final. | se

But that was not the end of the saga as financial irregularities meant Swindon were not promoted and Sunderland took their place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They had regained top flight football - in a season when the two teams promoted with them were Leeds and Sheffield United.

Re-live your memories of that season by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandNewcastle UnitedSt James's ParkBlack CatsMemories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice