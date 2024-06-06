Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Although the upper deck was damaged, it did not prevent our guns being able to continue until we were withdrawn’

The proud Wearside family of a D-Day hero will watch the sun coming up on the beaches of Normandy - 80 years after he saw action.

As the world prepares to mark the anniversary of the historic D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, families are reflecting on the stories of their loved ones who were there.

His ship bombarded the German forces

Among them is Washington-born Malcolm Farrow, and Alice Farrow, whose father and grandfather John was a Commander on the cruiser HMS Glasgow.

Commander John Farrow with his son Malcolm.

The ship played a crucial role in the bombardment of Omaha beach, supporting the American infantry forces. It was part of a fleet known as Gunfire Bombardment Support Force C.

And in an incredible document which was found later by his family, John’s first-hand account of what happened that day has been found.

He wrote a letter to his son in June 1994.

‘We were hit by a shore battery’

It said: “We spent most of our time, with others, bombarding the so-called OMAHA beach and were hit by a shore battery. Although the upper deck was damaged, it did not prevent our guns being able to continue until we were withdrawn.

“I remember the sight of the artificial Mulberry Harbour was unbelievable.

“How they got all those huge caissons and old warships there from all our ports was incredible and a wonderful piece of organisation.”

John added: “All I can recall of the actual landing moment (as we lay off the French coast in front of us) really was a cheer that went up from our ship's company when they heard our soldiers were advancing onshore. What strange days those were!

He never normally spoke about the war

Malcolm, who lived on Wearside for 30 years before moving to Hampshire, said: “Like so many of his generation, Dad never spoke about the war.

“I am told we only met for the first time when I was three years old!

“After I came back from serving in the Falklands I made sure we both reflected on our time in conflict, which contributed to this important family archive.

Watching the sun rise at Normandy

“On D-Day, my children are taking me to Omaha beach at sunrise, remembering Dad and all those incredibly brave service personnel who jumped into the sea, off those landing craft and changed the course of the war. We will remember them.”

The Farrow family are one of many who are remembering the historic day in 1944.

Pay your own tributes

To honour the memory of those who served during the D-Day landings, the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) has created a special platform for people to share memories and photos of their loved ones.

RNRMC Chief Executive, Andrew Jameson said:

"We want the D-Day 80 Memorial to be a fitting tribute to those who bravely played their part in D-Day. It's essential to remember the sacrifices made by these incredible individuals and ensure that their stories are preserved for future generations."