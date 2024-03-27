'I have never forgotten' - man's incredible tribute to Sunderland war hero Cyril Barton
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sunderland man will pay tribute to a war hero who gave his own life to save the people of Ryhope.
Alan Mitcheson will mark the 80th anniversary of the day a Second World War bomber plane crashed in Ryhope, killing two people - but saving countless hundreds of others.
On March 31, 1944, Pilot Officer Cyril Barton was returning from an ill-fated raid on Nuremberg in a crippled Halifax bomber plane.
He gave his life to save people in Ryhope
He was forced to crash-land after running out of fuel.
The 22-year-old died from his injuries after being taken to Cherry Knowle hospital, but he was posthumously awarded a Victoria Cross for his bravery and attempts to avoid the houses of Ryhope.
One young boy saw it all. Twelve year old Alan Mitcheson was watching from his bedroom window 100 yards away.
'There was smoke coming out of one of the engines'
'I spotted a plane coming up the coast. The artillery opened fire on him before the gunner flashed a signal to say they were friendly.
"This was about 6am. I remember the plane turning inland and go towards Tunstall Hills, and then it made out to sea again."
In an interview with the Echo 5 years ago, Alan recalled what happened next.
“I heard it coming again only this time it sounded different.
'It came across the rooftop by no more than 100ft'
“It was coming directly towards where I lived in Hewitt Avenue, smoke coming out of one of the engines.
“I jumped out of bed and ran into my parents’ room just in time to see it come across the rooftop by no more than 100ft.
“As it flew towards the houses in front of me it banked to the left and went down, and then I just heard this sound like an explosion.”
'I have never forgotten it'
It was the next day that young Alan got close the the wreckage. The plane had crashed into the Richardson home but thankfully the family had survived.
A miner called George Head was killed by the falling debris and his name appears on the war memorial in Ryhope.
Alan dedicated his time to having a plaque installed at the memorial site.
He told the Echo: "I am too old now to go to the spot where it happened but I have never forgotten it."
'He took his last breath in the hospital corridor'
His sitting room is a memorial to Cyril, complete with model aircrafts and a painting done by Alan in tribute to the brave pilot.
In later life, Alan became close to members of the Barton family as well as the plane's crew survivors. He also got to know Harry Hills, the ambulance driver who took Cyril Barton to hospital.
"Three of the crew were taken to Cherry Knowle and got treatment there."
"I have never forgotten what happened on March 31. I always think of Cyril and I will always pay my own tribute on the anniversary."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.