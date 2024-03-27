Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland man will pay tribute to a war hero who gave his own life to save the people of Ryhope.

Alan Mitcheson will mark the 80th anniversary of the day a Second World War bomber plane crashed in Ryhope, killing two people - but saving countless hundreds of others.

Alan Mitcheson who will pay his own tribute to Cyril Barton who died in a plane crash at Ryhope on March 31, 1944.

On March 31, 1944, Pilot Officer Cyril Barton was returning from an ill-fated raid on Nuremberg in a crippled Halifax bomber plane.

Cyril Barton who was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross.

He gave his life to save people in Ryhope

He was forced to crash-land after running out of fuel.

The 22-year-old died from his injuries after being taken to Cherry Knowle hospital, but he was posthumously awarded a Victoria Cross for his bravery and attempts to avoid the houses of Ryhope.

The crash scene in Ryhope on March 31, 1944.

One young boy saw it all. Twelve year old Alan Mitcheson was watching from his bedroom window 100 yards away.

'There was smoke coming out of one of the engines'

'I spotted a plane coming up the coast. The artillery opened fire on him before the gunner flashed a signal to say they were friendly.

Alan has always remembered Cyril Barton, the man who gave his life in 1941.

"This was about 6am. I remember the plane turning inland and go towards Tunstall Hills, and then it made out to sea again."

Alan Mitcheson, circled, surveying the site of the plane crash in 1944.

In an interview with the Echo 5 years ago, Alan recalled what happened next.

“I heard it coming again only this time it sounded different.

'It came across the rooftop by no more than 100ft'

“It was coming directly towards where I lived in Hewitt Avenue, smoke coming out of one of the engines.

“I jumped out of bed and ran into my parents’ room just in time to see it come across the rooftop by no more than 100ft.

“As it flew towards the houses in front of me it banked to the left and went down, and then I just heard this sound like an explosion.”

'I have never forgotten it'

It was the next day that young Alan got close the the wreckage. The plane had crashed into the Richardson home but thankfully the family had survived.

A miner called George Head was killed by the falling debris and his name appears on the war memorial in Ryhope.

Alan dedicated his time to having a plaque installed at the memorial site.

The tribute to Pilot Officer Cyril Barton which is in the home of Alan Mitcheson.

He told the Echo: "I am too old now to go to the spot where it happened but I have never forgotten it."

'He took his last breath in the hospital corridor'

His sitting room is a memorial to Cyril, complete with model aircrafts and a painting done by Alan in tribute to the brave pilot.

In later life, Alan became close to members of the Barton family as well as the plane's crew survivors. He also got to know Harry Hills, the ambulance driver who took Cyril Barton to hospital.

"Three of the crew were taken to Cherry Knowle and got treatment there."