News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
35 minutes ago King Charles III’s coronation big screen locations in Sunderland
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Victoria Cross hero Cyril Barton to be honoured on Sunderland's Veterans' Walk

A young Victoria Cross hero who sacrificed his life in a bid to save countless Wearsiders is to be honoured on the city’s Veterans’ Walk.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST

Pilot Cyril Barton is one of the few to have ever been honoured with the military’s highest award after his bravery during WWII.

The 22-year-old, from Suffolk, who was a talented flying officer in RAF Bomber Command, died from his wounds after crash-landing his Halifax bomber in a Ryhope field, avoiding houses and pit-head workings, following an overnight air raid on Germany in March 1944.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aircraft went down as it returned from a raid on Nuremberg, Germany, after running out of fuel due to heavy damage sustained on the mission. The selfless pilot, who’d managed to complete his bomber mission, steered the aircraft away from civilian areas as much as possible.

Cyril Barton VC to be honoured on the Veterans' WalkCyril Barton VC to be honoured on the Veterans' Walk
Cyril Barton VC to be honoured on the Veterans' Walk
Most Popular

The other three remaining crew members survived. However, George Head, a Ryhope miner, was killed when he was struck by debris.

Cyril was posthumously awarded a Victoria Cross for his bravery on the Nuremburg mission and his attempts to avoid the houses of Ryhope during the crash landing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspired by his heroics, an anonymous donor has paid for a stone in the Veterans’ Walk as a permanent recognition for the pilot.

The only walkway of its kind in the country, the pathway is weaving its way through Mowbray Park and now honours more than 1,000 military personnel past and present.

Flying officer Cyril Barton VCFlying officer Cyril Barton VC
Flying officer Cyril Barton VC

Rob Deverson, who established the Veterans’ Walk with former Para Tom Cuthbertson, said: “We have people with the George Cross and various other military medals honoured in the Veterans’ Walk, but this will be the first Victoria Cross awardee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We were approached by someone who wants to remain anonymous, but felt it was only right that Cyril was recognised as part of the military community.

"What Cyril achieved, with his aircraft so badly damaged, is phenomenal.”

Now more than 40 metres long, the pathway features names of Forces Personnel, including the Merchant Navy, from Sunderland and the North East, but also from as far away as Australia, Canada and Germany.

The pilot steered the Halifax Bomber into a Ryhope field, avoiding housesThe pilot steered the Halifax Bomber into a Ryhope field, avoiding houses
The pilot steered the Halifax Bomber into a Ryhope field, avoiding houses
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set up by the family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008, as well as city businessman Rob Deverson, the walkway was laid with its first stones in 2016 and has since weaved its way around the Brothers in Arms memorial wall.

Each slab is engraved with the person’s name, their regimental badge and their years of service, from some dating back to WW1 to present day personnel.

Sunderland is home to one of the largest veteran communities in the country and surplus funds from The Veterans’ Walk are given to military charities.

Cyril’s stone will be laid in the next phase additions which will be unveiled in September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Veterans' Walk founders, from left Rob Deverson and Tom Cuthbertson.Veterans' Walk founders, from left Rob Deverson and Tom Cuthbertson.
Veterans' Walk founders, from left Rob Deverson and Tom Cuthbertson.

It will be the latest recognition for the Flying Officer who is also honoured with a mural in Ryhope as well as new housing development called Barton Meadows.

The brave pilot’s Victoria Cross is on display at the Royal Air Force Museum in London.

:: Those interested in adding to the Veterans’ Walk can visit nationalveteranswalk.co.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
There are now more than 1000 stones on the walkwayThere are now more than 1000 stones on the walkway
There are now more than 1000 stones on the walkway
Related topics:SunderlandWearsidersSuffolk