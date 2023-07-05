News you can trust since 1873
Nine photos from inside the shell of Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure Centre in its last days

Inside Crowtree: Days later, the leisure centre was demolished

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:29 BST

Paul Brumby took dozens of photos during a four-hour visit to Crowtree Leisure Centre.

He was one of the last people to capture the centre on images when he visited with his daughter in 2014.

Days later, the bulldozers took over. But Paul has shared his collection of scenes from the vacated building.

They include the empty deep end of the swimming pool, abandoned ice skates, and signs for parents who were taking their children into the junior pool.

Our thanks go to Paul for one final look round.

We're sharing another set of Paul Brumby's photos with you - from his look round Crowtree Leisure Centre before the bulldozers moved in.

Reminders of a bygone era with this Crowtree scene.

Blades at Crowtree Leisure Centre, as pictured in 2014.

Once a hive of activity. Here's the deep end of the Crowtree pool just before its demolition.

