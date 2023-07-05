Nine photos from inside the shell of Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure Centre in its last days
Inside Crowtree: Days later, the leisure centre was demolished
Paul Brumby took dozens of photos during a four-hour visit to Crowtree Leisure Centre.
He was one of the last people to capture the centre on images when he visited with his daughter in 2014.
Days later, the bulldozers took over. But Paul has shared his collection of scenes from the vacated building.
They include the empty deep end of the swimming pool, abandoned ice skates, and signs for parents who were taking their children into the junior pool.
Our thanks go to Paul for one final look round.
