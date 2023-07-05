Inside Crowtree: Days later, the leisure centre was demolished

Paul Brumby took dozens of photos during a four-hour visit to Crowtree Leisure Centre.

He was one of the last people to capture the centre on images when he visited with his daughter in 2014.

Days later, the bulldozers took over. But Paul has shared his collection of scenes from the vacated building.

They include the empty deep end of the swimming pool, abandoned ice skates, and signs for parents who were taking their children into the junior pool.

Our thanks go to Paul for one final look round.

1 . We're sharing another set of Paul Brumby's photos with you - from his look round Crowtree Leisure Centre before the bulldozers moved in. We're sharing another set of Paul Brumby's photos with you - from his look round Crowtree Leisure Centre before the bulldozers moved in. Photo Sales

2 . Reminders of a bygone era with this Crowtree scene. Reminders of a bygone era with this Crowtree scene. Photo Sales

3 . Blades at Crowtree Leisure Centre, as pictured in 2014. Blades at Crowtree Leisure Centre, as pictured in 2014. Photo Sales

4 . Once a hive of activity. Here's the deep end of the Crowtree pool just before its demolition. Once a hive of activity. Here's the deep end of the Crowtree pool just before its demolition. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3