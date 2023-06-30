A look inside Crowtree Leisure Centre: 1 week before it was bulldozed

Take a look at the views inside Crowtree Leisure Centre. They were taken in the building's final days before the bulldozer moved in.

Everything from the swimming pool to the slides, bowls green to the ice rink, was captured by Paul Brumby on one last look round in 2014.

Paul played for the Sunderland Comanches and Chiefs ice hockey teams back in the day and said: "I was there the night they turned the ice pad off, never to be turned on again."

He took a four-and-a half-hour look round with his daughter and said: "We looked in every nook and cranny. We were there for hours and other people were doing the same thing."

Paul grew up with memories of going to the leisure centre and said he took his own children swimming there.

Here are some of the photos he took. Have a look at Crowtree in its very last days.

1 . Paul Brumby's last look around Crowtree Leisure Centre in 2014. Paul Brumby's last look around Crowtree Leisure Centre in 2014. Photo Sales

2 . Inside the swimming pool in 2014. Inside the swimming pool in 2014. Photo Sales

3 . Paul spent 4 hours recording the place he loved to visit. Paul spent 4 hours recording the place he loved to visit. Photo Sales

4 . Memories from Crowtree in 2014. Memories from Crowtree in 2014. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5