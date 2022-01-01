Can you believe that it was 20 years ago that these photos were taken.

Our spotlight is on 2002 and we have reminders from Annabels, Sunderland Chiefs ice hockey team, the day the Queen came to Sunderland and the Black Cats in action against Liverpool.

Take a look and see if there is a scene that you remember.

1. A royal occasion Queen Elizabeth II was pictured at the opening of Sunderland's Winter Gardens. Did you get to see her? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. On the ice Sunderland Chiefs ice hockey team pictured at Telewest Arena in 2002. Recognise anyone? Photo: SE Photo Sales

3. RON MCPARLIN, PROJECT LEADER FOR THE LET'S GO GARDENING TEAM AT THE ST MARY AND ST PETER'S COMMUNITY PROJECT, SPRINGWELL IN THE COMMUNITY GERDEN. FILE PICTURE DATED MARCH 2002. YOUNGSTERS FROM CONNECT COURSE SRB6 PROGRAMME STARTING WORK ON A COMMUNITY GARDEN AT ST MARY AND ST PETER'S CHURCH SPRINGWELL., COURSE LEADER SUSAN WIGHTMAN CENTRE WITH PETER SNOWDON, JAMIE GRANT, ADELE DAWSON AND NEIL DUFFY Teamwork in action at the community garden in the St Mary and St Peter's Project in March 2002. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: PB Photo Sales

4. A tremendous effort What a great achievement. This scene shows a 9 mile run by runners carrying a 35 kilo pack but who can tell us more? Photo: SE Photo Sales