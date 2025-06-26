Watch as superb cine footage shows Queen Elizabeth II visiting Sunderland in 1993

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 13:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A fantastic cine film clip of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunderland has been shared with Wearside Echoes.

Enjoy this one-minute footage of Her Majesty as she looked around the St Peter’s Riverside site and unveiled a new sculpture in 1993.

Queen Elizabeth II is welcomed to Sunderland for her 1993 visit.placeholder image
Queen Elizabeth II is welcomed to Sunderland for her 1993 visit. | North East Film Archive

St Peter’s and its progress

This promotional video for the Tyne & Wear Development Corporation (TWDC), was presented by John Grundy, and records the progress of redevelopment of St Peter's Riverside, Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was shot 32 years ago and there are hundreds of spectators watching a very special occasion in the city. Perhaps you are among them?

The film includes footage of Queen Elizabeth II unveiling the sculpture Pathways of Knowledge, created by sculptor in residence Colin Wilbourn.

Queen Elizabeth unveiling the sculpture Pathways of Knowledgeplaceholder image
Queen Elizabeth unveiling the sculpture Pathways of Knowledge | North East Film Archive

Vital reminders of our past

Our thanks go to the excellent North East Film Archive library which has a vast collection.

Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NEFA officials have previously shared clips of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.

Perhaps you can spot a familiar face in this still from the film footage of the Queen's 1993 visit to Sunderland.placeholder image
Perhaps you can spot a familiar face in this still from the film footage of the Queen's 1993 visit to Sunderland. | North East Film Archive

70,000 items to savour

NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.

NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.

It also has a new rental platform at https://yfanefa.vhx.tv/ NEFA footage has been reduced to £1.99 for seven days.

If you have cine film memories of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.

Related topics:SunderlandVideoSeaburnFilmThe Queen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice