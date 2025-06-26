A fantastic cine film clip of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunderland has been shared with Wearside Echoes.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy this one-minute footage of Her Majesty as she looked around the St Peter’s Riverside site and unveiled a new sculpture in 1993.

Queen Elizabeth II is welcomed to Sunderland for her 1993 visit. | North East Film Archive

St Peter’s and its progress

This promotional video for the Tyne & Wear Development Corporation (TWDC), was presented by John Grundy, and records the progress of redevelopment of St Peter's Riverside, Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was shot 32 years ago and there are hundreds of spectators watching a very special occasion in the city. Perhaps you are among them?

The film includes footage of Queen Elizabeth II unveiling the sculpture Pathways of Knowledge, created by sculptor in residence Colin Wilbourn.

Queen Elizabeth unveiling the sculpture Pathways of Knowledge | North East Film Archive

Vital reminders of our past

Our thanks go to the excellent North East Film Archive library which has a vast collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEFA officials have previously shared clips of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.

Perhaps you can spot a familiar face in this still from the film footage of the Queen's 1993 visit to Sunderland. | North East Film Archive

70,000 items to savour

NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.

NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.

It also has a new rental platform at https://yfanefa.vhx.tv/ NEFA footage has been reduced to £1.99 for seven days.

If you have cine film memories of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.