Watch as superb cine footage shows Queen Elizabeth II visiting Sunderland in 1993
Enjoy this one-minute footage of Her Majesty as she looked around the St Peter’s Riverside site and unveiled a new sculpture in 1993.
St Peter’s and its progress
This promotional video for the Tyne & Wear Development Corporation (TWDC), was presented by John Grundy, and records the progress of redevelopment of St Peter's Riverside, Sunderland.
It was shot 32 years ago and there are hundreds of spectators watching a very special occasion in the city. Perhaps you are among them?
The film includes footage of Queen Elizabeth II unveiling the sculpture Pathways of Knowledge, created by sculptor in residence Colin Wilbourn.
Vital reminders of our past
Our thanks go to the excellent North East Film Archive library which has a vast collection.
Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.
NEFA officials have previously shared clips of fun at the Seaburn fairground in 1966 and Brian Clough in one of his last matches for Sunderland before the injury which put paid to his playing career.
70,000 items to savour
NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material. Its team painstakingly preserves, catalogues, and digitises these vital collections of reminders of our past.
NEFA operates the The Yorkshire Film Archive in York, and the North East Film Archive, in Middlesbrough.
It also has a new rental platform at https://yfanefa.vhx.tv/ NEFA footage has been reduced to £1.99 for seven days.
If you have cine film memories of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] and tell us more.
