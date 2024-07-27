It’s Church Street East and we have all of those scenes in this nostalgic look back at the street’s history.
The Sunderland Echo archives contained these memories from 1995 to 2019.
They include the building where the sculpture Ambit was said to have been stored, the Maritime Heritage Trust which restored the Dunkirk Little Ship Willdora, and the campaigners who fought to save the Holy Trinity church organ.
Re-live it all - and more.
