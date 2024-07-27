It’s Church Street East and we have all of those scenes in this nostalgic look back at the street’s history.

The Sunderland Echo archives contained these memories from 1995 to 2019.

They include the building where the sculpture Ambit was said to have been stored, the Maritime Heritage Trust which restored the Dunkirk Little Ship Willdora, and the campaigners who fought to save the Holy Trinity church organ.

Re-live it all - and more.

1 . Checking out Church Street East A Sunderland street in 9 retro views from 1995 to 2019. | se Photo Sales

2 . A 1995 memory A former private house built in 1710 in Church Street East was converted into a pub by its owner Kevin Dobson in 1995. | se Photo Sales

3 . Great times in 2004 These youngsters were having fun at the Hendon Youth Initiative in March 2004. | se Photo Sales

4 . Reflections from 2006 A scene from 2006 when the sculpture Ambit was said to have been stored in a unit in Church Street East. | se Photo Sales