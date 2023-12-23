News you can trust since 1873
Seven pictures of Christmas Day babies in Sunderland over the years

Seasonal joy from 1973 to 1990

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 14:37 GMT

The joy of Christmas is captured in these extra special photos from Sunderland's past.

Each shows babies who came into the world on Christmas Day.

They all share a special birthday and we have the Sunderland Echo archives to thank for reminding us of a day to remember, from 1973 to 1990.

Mums and their babies on a Christmas Day to remember.

1. A wonderful day

Mums and their babies on a Christmas Day to remember.

Some of the mothers and babies who made Christmas a day to remember at Sunderland Maternity Hospital in 1973. Mrs Joan Bainbridge is pictured with daughter Claire on the right. Mrs Olive Telford is with daughter Helen. Centre is Mrs Valerie Wood whose son Stephen was born just after 1 am.

2. A memory from 50 years ago

Some of the mothers and babies who made Christmas a day to remember at Sunderland Maternity Hospital in 1973. Mrs Joan Bainbridge is pictured with daughter Claire on the right. Mrs Olive Telford is with daughter Helen. Centre is Mrs Valerie Wood whose son Stephen was born just after 1 am.

Two tiny ones who were born in Sunderland Maternity Hospital on Christmas Day in 1975.

3. Welcome to the world

Two tiny ones who were born in Sunderland Maternity Hospital on Christmas Day in 1975.

Our Echo photographer got these mums and their Christmas Day babies on camera in 1975.

4. Such a special day

Our Echo photographer got these mums and their Christmas Day babies on camera in 1975.

News you can trust since 1873
