Seven pictures of Christmas Day babies in Sunderland over the years

The joy of Christmas is captured in these extra special photos from Sunderland's past.
They all share a special birthday and we have the Sunderland Echo archives to thank for reminding us of a day to remember, from 1973 to 1990.
1. A wonderful day
Mums and their babies on a Christmas Day to remember.
2. A memory from 50 years ago
Some of the mothers and babies who made Christmas a day to remember at Sunderland Maternity Hospital in 1973.
Mrs Joan Bainbridge is pictured with daughter Claire on the right.
Mrs Olive Telford is with daughter Helen.
Centre is Mrs Valerie Wood whose son Stephen was born just after 1 am.
3. Welcome to the world
Two tiny ones who were born in Sunderland Maternity Hospital on Christmas Day in 1975.
4. Such a special day
Our Echo photographer got these mums and their Christmas Day babies on camera in 1975.