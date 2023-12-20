Anyone is welcome to attend.

Volunteers are throwing open the doors at a prominent church this Christmas Day.

St Mary’s in Bridge Street is again welcoming anyone and everyone who needs a meal and some company on Monday, December 25.

Volunteers at the church St Mary’s have served the Sunderland community for a number of years on Christmas Day, providing a traditional Christmas Dinner, and plenty of lots of fun and good cheer to everyone attending.

Volunteers are preparing for the big day

Since Covid, however, the team has worked with organisations such as Sunderland Connect, Age UK, Christians against Poverty, local schools and others to deliver joy direct to the homes of those who were simply alone or unable to provide a meal for themselves or their families on Christmas Day.

This year's organiser, local businesswoman Beverley Ashton ,is looking forward to the big day: "Following previous successful events, we are delighted to offer up the opportunity for anyone wanting company and a lovely meal on Christmas Day, to join us at St Mary’s," she said.

"I promise that a very warm welcome will await you."

This year, the St Mary’s project will be providing freshly cooked meals both by deliveries and through just dropping in on the day.

Anyone who is lonely this Christmas and would like to attend can drop into St Mary’s any time between noon and 1.30pm on Christmas Day and take up a place at the table.

The party and celebrations will go on until late afternoon.