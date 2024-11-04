Nine autumnal pictures of Bonfire Night in Sunderland from 1950 to 1976

By Chris Cordner

Published 4th Nov 2024, 05:37 BST

Penny for your Bonfire Night thoughts. We have nine retro photos of November 5 scenes from Sunderland’s past.

They were a time when bonfires were built high, fireworks lit up Wearside, and locals turned out to enjoy displays from 1950 to 1976.

Re-live the memories which come to us thanks to Bill Hawkins and Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Bonfire and fireworks displays which grabbed our attention from the 1950s to the 1970s.

1. Remember remember - 9 Sunderland bonfire and fireworks scenes

Bonfire and fireworks displays which grabbed our attention from the 1950s to the 1970s. | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Look at this fantastic reminder of the fireworks show on Roker Pier in November 1950.

2. Retro on Roker Pier

Look at this fantastic reminder of the fireworks show on Roker Pier in November 1950. | Bill Hawkins/Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Another stunning view of fireworks at Roker Pier in a look back at November 1950.

3. Lighting up the Roker sky

Another stunning view of fireworks at Roker Pier in a look back at November 1950. | Bill Hawkins/ Sunderland Antiquarian Society

A wide range of fireworks on sale at Josephs in Sunderland in October 1952.

4. Josephs in the 1950s

A wide range of fireworks on sale at Josephs in Sunderland in October 1952. | Bill Hawkins/ Sunderland Antiquarian Society

