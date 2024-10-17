Expert tips for Sunderland pet owners to keep their pets calm during fireworks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bonfire Night can be a very stressful time for a pet owner and their pet. The loud crashes, bangs and booms, and inability to pinpoint where they are coming from can be extremely distressing for a dog and they can perceive it as a threat.

The anxiety can also be caused by the smell of the gunpowder, the reaction of other pets or owners and the lights flashing.

If you’re worried your dog is struggling with anxiety from fireworks, some of the key signs include: shaking, whining, hiding and refusing to go out, restless, and clingy.

To help pet owners across the country, Bella & Duke’s Expert Dog Behaviourist, Nikki Mather has shared some tips to limit anxiety and combat stress on Bonfire Night in the future:

A long walk or run before dark: This will allow your dog to get their energy out and ensure they’re able to get home before most fireworks are likely to be let off.

Providing a safe space: Having the curtains closed to avoid the flashes of light, provide a bed or crate with a cover that they can hide in, and you can be nearby for comfort, play white noise to help drown out the sound of the fireworks, and reduce stress in your dog.

Be there for your dog: A good option would be to wear comfort clothes that have a familiar scent for your dog and to allow them to cuddle up for reassurance if they are seeking that. Try to remain calm for them so they don’t sense your anxiety for them.

Use calming products: You can purchase calming sprays that can be beneficial to helping your dog relax, chew toys and treats are also a good option to help distract them and relax them – and also just to have a well-deserved treat at an anxious time!

Preparation and patience: Being prepared can help manage your dog’s anxiety ahead of time, instead of acting once they are already afraid. Find out when any local events are planned to reduce the element of surprise and have your safe space and any products, treats or music you may be using ready to go.

Nikki Mather, Expert Dog Behaviourist at Bella & Duke, said: “We all hate to see our pets suffering and seeing the anxiety they go through when hearing fireworks is heartbreaking. While there are steps we can take as pet owners to limit the stress they go through, unfortunately there isn’t a magic fix.

"Patience and preparation will be your greatest allies and remaining calm yourself can help in keeping our pets’ distress to a minimum at this time of the year.”

To find out more information on how to keep your pets calm during Bonfire Night please visit www.bellaandduke.com