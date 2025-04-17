Belting bargains to be had in Sunderland’s mid season sales 50 years ago
Liverpool House was holding an economy event’ where dinner plates were 11p, door mats priced at £1.20 and non-stick frying pans were £3.60.
Table lamps for 40 pence at Blacketts
If you were an early bird, there were extra offers as well such as vinyl table cloths for 20p and bath towels for 80p.
Blacketts was offering table lamps for 40p, headboards for 50p and vacuum cleaners for £18.90. A men’s nylon shirt would set you back £1.
Meanwhile at Books, there were sales on in the coat, dress, ranwear, fur, separates and children’s departments.
Trouser suits from Books
How about a blazer jacket for £7, trouser suit for £8, hot pants for £1 and slacks for £3?
Over in the rainwear section, wet-look trouser suits were selling for £6 and you could get children’s dresses for £1.
There were bargains galore at Binns as well, such as boys pyjamas for 85pe, school shoes for £1.35 and vests and briefs for boys at 18p.
