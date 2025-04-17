Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fancy a bargain? There were loads of them in the sales at Sunderland stores in 1971.

Liverpool House was holding an economy event’ where dinner plates were 11p, door mats priced at £1.20 and non-stick frying pans were £3.60.

Table lamps for 40 pence at Blacketts

If you were an early bird, there were extra offers as well such as vinyl table cloths for 20p and bath towels for 80p.

Blacketts in High Street West Sunderland which closed in July 1972. | nw

Blacketts was offering table lamps for 40p, headboards for 50p and vacuum cleaners for £18.90. A men’s nylon shirt would set you back £1.

Meanwhile at Books, there were sales on in the coat, dress, ranwear, fur, separates and children’s departments.

Books Fashions Store faced demolition in 1991 but it was popular in its heyday. | se

Trouser suits from Books

How about a blazer jacket for £7, trouser suit for £8, hot pants for £1 and slacks for £3?

Over in the rainwear section, wet-look trouser suits were selling for £6 and you could get children’s dresses for £1.

Clothes galore in Binns - a 1980s favourite in Sunderland. | se

There were bargains galore at Binns as well, such as boys pyjamas for 85pe, school shoes for £1.35 and vests and briefs for boys at 18p.

What was the best bargain you ever got on a shopping trip?

And which Wearside store did you love to shop at?

Get in touch and share your memories of the 1970s. Email [email protected]