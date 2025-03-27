A ship which was launched 47 years ago holds a place in Sunderland history.

The SD 14 Australind was a 462-ft cargo ship which was launched from the Austin and Pickersgill yard.

Last down the ways

A Sunderland Echo photo from the South Docks shows long serving workers with the Australind before she was launched.

This group of long-serving workers were pictured with Austin and Pickersgill's last ship, the Australind. | Sunderland Echo

We want to know if you recognise any of the eight people pictured.

A little more detail

Let’s give you some more detail of that historic day.

It was touch and go whether the last launch from the South Docks yard of Austin and Pickersgill would happen on time.

Shipyard workers felt that the high winds during the day might lead to the postponement of the launch.

Workers pictured with Austin and Pickersgill's last ship, the Australind, waiting to down the ways in 1978. | Sunderland Echo

Many retired shipyard workers who spent their lives in the former Bartram’s shipyard would be going to watch the last ship go down the slipway.

Last day at the yard

It had also been hoped that Robert Bartram, the last living member of the older generation of Sunderland shipbuilding families, would have been able to attend the launch with his wife, but they were both unwell.

For many local craftsmen, it was the last day in the yard, with most of them transferring to the undercover complex in Southwick.

A ship launch from Bartram and Sons shipyard in 1966.

A reputation all over the world

Bartram’s had a world famous reputation in shipbuilding circles for nearly 150 years. It was also the only shipyard in the UK to launch ships directly into the North Sea.

Did you work in one of Sunderland’s shipyards and can you remember who your colleagues were.

Or is there a factory in another industry you would like us to recall in our nostalgia section?