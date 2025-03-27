The last ship to go down the Austin and Pickersgill slipway in Sunderland
The SD 14 Australind was a 462-ft cargo ship which was launched from the Austin and Pickersgill yard.
Last down the ways
A Sunderland Echo photo from the South Docks shows long serving workers with the Australind before she was launched.
A little more detail
Let’s give you some more detail of that historic day.
It was touch and go whether the last launch from the South Docks yard of Austin and Pickersgill would happen on time.
Shipyard workers felt that the high winds during the day might lead to the postponement of the launch.
Many retired shipyard workers who spent their lives in the former Bartram’s shipyard would be going to watch the last ship go down the slipway.
Last day at the yard
It had also been hoped that Robert Bartram, the last living member of the older generation of Sunderland shipbuilding families, would have been able to attend the launch with his wife, but they were both unwell.
For many local craftsmen, it was the last day in the yard, with most of them transferring to the undercover complex in Southwick.
A reputation all over the world
Bartram’s had a world famous reputation in shipbuilding circles for nearly 150 years. It was also the only shipyard in the UK to launch ships directly into the North Sea.
