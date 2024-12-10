When Ant and Dec were dropped from a Sunderland panto ad - oh yes they were!

Dynamic Geordie duo Ant and Dec may have been starring in panto in Sunderland in 1998.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they certainly weren’t featuring in a fanzine ad to promote the show.

Still lots of love for the duo

That was the year when the Sunderland football fanzine A Love Supreme dropped Ant and Dec from an advert for the panto - because they were mad keen Newcastle supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 11 North East pantomimes within easy reach of Sunderland for Christmas 2024

The editors reckoned they would be hammered by red-and-white fans if the Geordie stars of Sunderland Empire’s Snow White appeared in their magazine.

A big audience for Snow White

But Ant and Dec, who made no secret of their Newcastle allegiance, did get plenty of publicity for the show.

Ant and Dec who were appearing the panto Snow White, at the Sunderland Empire in 1998. Here are Ant, left, and Dec with Dame Dolly, Peter Thorne. | se

They featured in ads in the official Sunderland programme and SAFC supporters were flocking to see Snow White.

Hundreds of fans used vouchers which were handed out at the previous Saturday’s game with Stockport to get discount panto tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Empire Theatre in Sunderland. | se

Ant and Dec at Metro stations

The club also gave vouchers to youngsters taking part in Football in the Community scheme.

And the entire Sunderland team planned to visit the show.

Ant and Dec themselves could also be heard advertising the show on the public address systems at every Metro station on the network.

Tell us if you saw the show and what else you remember about 1998.