When Ant and Dec were dropped from a Sunderland panto ad - oh yes they were!
But they certainly weren’t featuring in a fanzine ad to promote the show.
Still lots of love for the duo
That was the year when the Sunderland football fanzine A Love Supreme dropped Ant and Dec from an advert for the panto - because they were mad keen Newcastle supporters.
The editors reckoned they would be hammered by red-and-white fans if the Geordie stars of Sunderland Empire’s Snow White appeared in their magazine.
A big audience for Snow White
But Ant and Dec, who made no secret of their Newcastle allegiance, did get plenty of publicity for the show.
They featured in ads in the official Sunderland programme and SAFC supporters were flocking to see Snow White.
Hundreds of fans used vouchers which were handed out at the previous Saturday’s game with Stockport to get discount panto tickets.
Ant and Dec at Metro stations
The club also gave vouchers to youngsters taking part in Football in the Community scheme.
And the entire Sunderland team planned to visit the show.
Ant and Dec themselves could also be heard advertising the show on the public address systems at every Metro station on the network.
