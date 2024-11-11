SAFC’s official charity, the Foundation of Light, has been showcasing the life-changing work it does in the local community to improve the wellbeing of local people.

Established in 2001 by former Sunderland AFC chairman Sir Bob Murray CBE, the Foundation’s mission is to “use the power of football to invest in the communities we serve and to improve the education, health, wellbeing and happiness of people, no matter who they are”.

On Friday November 8, the Foundation’s official home, The Beacon of Light, hosted their ‘Seeing is Believing’.

The tour allowed the Foundation’s partner organisations, including Sunderland City Council, the University of Sunderland, Durham County Council and the Football Association to see first-hand the impact of the charity’s work in the local community.

Through education programmes the Foundation supports local children, disadvantaged adults and people with disabilities.

The Foundation looks to improve people’s health and wellbeing as well as run education courses to improve people’s career prospects.

The tour included stop offs at the Beacon’s football pitches to see scholarship teams in training, the indoor arena where neurological multi-sport and primary education were in action, and the World of Work zones including an adult learning cookery session.

This gave businesses partnered with Sunderland AFC’s official charity an opportunity to meet participants and understand the organisation’s far-reaching impact from primary education to engaging over 55s in physical activity and social interaction.

Faye Docherty, head of Development and Partnerships at the Foundation of Light, said: “It is really important to give our partners an insight into the life-changing work of the Foundation.

“Their support is crucial to ensuring we can deliver such a wide range of programmes, and this event helps them understand the impact of their partnership.

“We wanted to showcase our work and engage as many from the emerging business community in Sunderland, South Tyneside, and County Durham as possible.

“It has been really inspiring to see our staff in action, improving the lives of so many people, from young children to older adults.”