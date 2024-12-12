I can't wait to find out how the Annabels nightclub bed challenge ended

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Dec 2024, 13:10 BST

Annabels: The Sunderland nightclub where bedtime meant a charity fundraiser in the 1980s.

But we want to know all of the following;

Night club boss Bob Senior with some of the girls who were bidding to set a record for the most people on a bed.placeholder image
Bob’s big charity plans

Were you one of the people who took part in the 1985 bid to see how many people could fit on one bed?

How many people eventually crammed on to the Annabels bed?

And how much was raised for charity?

To give you a bit of a reminder, this was the scene which unfolded in December 1985.

The Annabels bed challenge in 1985. Tell us if you remember it.placeholder image
Night club boss Bob Senior came up with a plan for a charity night.

Kisses for a great cause

One of the events involved models Toni Ridley, Susan Sutton, Nicole Brown, Kelly Huggins, and Judith Evans selling kisses for the cause.

A view of Annabels in December 1988.placeholder image
There were pyjama games as well as the attempt to set up a record for the number of people on a bed.

All the money raised would go to the Sunderland Association Fighting Cancer project.

If you can tell us more, email [email protected]

