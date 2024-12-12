I can't wait to find out how the Annabels nightclub bed challenge ended
But we want to know all of the following;
Bob’s big charity plans
Were you one of the people who took part in the 1985 bid to see how many people could fit on one bed?
How many people eventually crammed on to the Annabels bed?
And how much was raised for charity?
To give you a bit of a reminder, this was the scene which unfolded in December 1985.
Night club boss Bob Senior came up with a plan for a charity night.
Kisses for a great cause
One of the events involved models Toni Ridley, Susan Sutton, Nicole Brown, Kelly Huggins, and Judith Evans selling kisses for the cause.
There were pyjama games as well as the attempt to set up a record for the number of people on a bed.
All the money raised would go to the Sunderland Association Fighting Cancer project.
If you can tell us more, email [email protected]
