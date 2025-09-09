Thank you! A tribute to the 999 heroes of Sunderland on Emergency Services Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Let’s hear it for the emergency services heroes of Sunderland who go above and beyond every day.

September 9 is Emergency Services Day and we are marking it with a look at some of the special men and women who do outstanding work in the Wearside area.

Join us for Sunderland Echo photo memories from 1970 to 2019.

Firefighters examine shell of the Thornhill School building after the fire caused huge devastation in 1970.

1. The scene in Sunderland

Firefighters examine shell of the Thornhill School building after the fire caused huge devastation in 1970. | se

PCs Trevor Hall (left), and Peter Fairgrieve with the FA Cup on the streets of Sunderland in 1973.

2. Going for a walk

PCs Trevor Hall (left), and Peter Fairgrieve with the FA Cup on the streets of Sunderland in 1973. | se

The people of Sunderland made this card to the firefighters who saved St Peter's Church in 1984. Parishioners spoke of their 'deep gratitude' to the firefighters who saved it.

3. You're the best

The people of Sunderland made this card to the firefighters who saved St Peter's Church in 1984. Parishioners spoke of their 'deep gratitude' to the firefighters who saved it. | se

Ambulancemen try to free Santa from the chimney at Washington ambulance station in Concorde in 1988. Pictured left to right are Bob Shaw, Peter Lawson, Jim Walker and Bill Parkin.

4. When Santa got stuck in the chimney

Ambulancemen try to free Santa from the chimney at Washington ambulance station in Concorde in 1988. Pictured left to right are Bob Shaw, Peter Lawson, Jim Walker and Bill Parkin. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

